Kelsey Mitchell enters MVP race as for leading Fever through injury disaster

The Indiana Fever are currently sitting at No. 6 in the WNBA standings with a 20-18 record. Honestly, this record is not too bad given everything they've had to face this season. Their star, Caitlin Clark, has only played in 13 games this season and is currently working her way back from a groin injury. Other key players have been ruled out for the rest of the season with various injuries, like Aari McDonald, Sophie Cunningham, and Sydney Colson. They are even dealing with an injury to Chloe Bibby, who they signed amid these injuries, and has no timetable for return yet.

Different players have had to take turns stepping up all season as Indiana has tried to navigate all of these injuries. One player who has consistently shown up, win or loss, is veteran Kelsey Mitchell. This has been her best season since the Fever drafted her No. 2 overall in 2018. She is averaging 20.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this season. She is shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Last week, in an overtime win against the Connecticut Sun, Mitchell recorded a career-high tying 38 points. She did not stop there; she even set a new Fever record just a couple of games later.

the most points in a season in franchise history 🔥



our MVP Kelsey Mitchell has set the new single season scoring record with 770 points & counting. pic.twitter.com/GYWSd0hqkJ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 26, 2025

Mitchell has not had a game where she scored under 20 points in her last four matchups. As the Fever sit right now, they will be in the playoffs — but other contenders are catching up. The Los Angeles Sparks are only a couple of games behind in playoff contention, and the Fever happen to be facing off against them tonight. We can most likely expect another big game from Mitchell, as she has been a key component in keeping the Fever's playoff hopes alive. Mitchell's performance has also placed her name in another conversation.

Kelsey Mitchell in the MVP race

Speculation regarding WNBA end-of-season awards is in full effect, especially, MVP. It is widely believed that Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier will be taking home the honors this season. She spent some time on the bench recently due to an injury, and this left people thinking it could impact her positioning in the MVP race. But, she returned to the court this week, and quieted her skeptics by recording 32 points and 9 rebounds — like she never left.

Now, it will be difficult for anyone to pull ahead of Phee in the remaining games — but that does not mean they haven't tried. The Mercury's Alyssa Thomas is up there in the running, as well. Just last night, in a win against the Los Angeles Sparks, Thomas recorded her seventh triple-double of the season — breaking her own record of the most triple-doubles in a single season. Just this statistic alone is insane, and fans believe it might be time to give her what she deserves and crown her MVP finally.

With all that being said, Kelsey Mitchell might be throwing a wrench in both their MVP plans. With her averaging 28.0 points per game over the last four matchups and four 30+ point games this season, her name is officially in this convo. In fact, her entire team thinks so.

squad pulled up with MVP Mitchell shirts to surprise and support Kelz tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xdDkRjPYrU — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 22, 2025

Her entire team showed out wearing shirts saying "MVP Mitchell" before their matchup on Friday, Caitlin Clark even wore hers on the bench throughout the whole game. Before the game, Mitchell was asked about this and the overall season she's had. She said, "I always loved basketball enough to keep working at it and be my best at it, so I'd like to think that's what you guys see now." It sure does seem like that hard work is paying off. Even if it does not pay off with MVP recognition, I think we will at least be seeing Mitchell on her first-ever All-WNBA team.