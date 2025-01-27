Kelsey Plum, Jewell Loyd dealt in blockbuster WNBA trade
By Levi Dombro
Multiple top WNBA players are on the move after a three-team trade occurred on Sunday evening between the Las Vegas Aces, Seattle Storm, and Los Angeles Sparks.
Kelsey Plum will now be a Los Angeles Spark after spending the first eight seasons of her career as a member of the Las Vegas Aces/San Antonio Stars. Plum was part of the final class drafted to San Antonio before they relocated to Las Vegas and became the Aces.
In her tenure with the franchise, Plum was a three-time All Star, 2022 First Team All-WNBA, won the Sixth Player of the Year Award, and was a member of the Olympic Gold Medal Team in Paris this past Summer. Her name is littered all over the franchise record book.
Jewell Loyd will now be a Las Vegas Ace after a decade with the Seattle Storm. She was the first overall pick in 2015 and had an illustrious career in Seattle, winning multiple championships and individual honors, and is currently 21st in league history in total points scored.
Her time in Seattle will be fondly remembered by fans, but as the team looks to get a bit younger and build toward the future, they'll give Loyd a chance for new life with a perennial contender in the Aces.
Who won the three-time trade between the Aces, Sparks and Storm?
Las Vegas Aces receive:
Jewell Loyd
No. 13 pick in 2025 (from LAS)
Los Angeles Sparks receive:
Kelsey Plum
No. 9 pick in 2025 (from SEA)
2026 Second Round pick (from SEA)
Seattle Storm receive:
Li Yueru
No. 2 pick in 2025 (from LAS)
2026 First Round pick (from LVA)
The Aces replaced Plum with another elite perimeter scorer and should be right back in the championship mix next season. The Sparks added Plum to a talented young lineup that includes Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink — the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft who missed most of last season with a knee injury. Together they should have the pieces to battle for a playoff spot.
The Storm, on the other hand, may be signaling that they're headed for a rebuild. Nneka Ogwumike is a free-agent and Skylar Diggins-Smith, who is 34 and only under contract for one more year, could be a trade piece as they look to retool around Ezi Magbegor, Jordan Horston and whatever future star they nab at No. 2.