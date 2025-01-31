Kelsey Plum leaves behind a serious legacy with the Las Vegas Aces
By Nick Andre
This week became the end of an era and a new beginning for the Las Vegas Aces. The franchise is ecstatic as they were able to trade for two-time WNBA champion Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm. Unfortunately, the Aces weren’t able to acquire Loyd via trade without shipping away one of their best players. Former number-one pick Kelsey Plum was forced to say goodbye as she was sent to the Los Angeles Sparks in the three-team deal.
I’ve been thinking about the trade the past few days. I’m excited to watch Jewell Loyd start a new chapter in Las Vegas. With the internal issues that took place in Seattle, it was clearly time to move on. However, the feeling is bittersweet as Plum was forced to be shipped out. That’s an unfortunate part of the business in the WNBA. The Aces are looking to regroup after failing to three-peat as champions, sacrifices come along with the process as well.
Kelsey Plum carved out a legacy for herself with the Las Vegas Aces
Plum spent eight seasons with the Las Vegas Aces. Her tenure dates back to when the franchise was still in San Antonio as the Stars. What people don’t give Plum credit for is that she was the first piece to the puzzle that became the Aces’ Dynasty run. Other talents like A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray came later and the four All-Stars found a way to win two championships as a tandem.
Why was Plum so important for the Aces? There was a reason why she received the nickname “Plum Dawg.” Plum was vicious during her run with the Aces, more bite and less bark, letting her game speak for itself.
The nickname Plum Dawg also defines resilience. Plum’s journey through the WNBA wasn’t an easy one. In 2020, she suffered a torn Achilles tendon, which forced her to miss the entire season. Coming back from a devastating injury is not an easy task. However, Plum went through rehab every day and was ready to go in 2021. Not only did Plum put together a great comeback season, but she was awarded Sixth Player of the Year, being a focal point off the bench for the Aces.
During her tenure with the team, Kelsey Plum averaged 14.3 points along with 2.5 rebounds and four assists. As the years continued, the Aces helped Plum grow into a multiple-time All-Star. She won All-Star Game MVP in 2022 after recording 30 points in the win. A few months later, Plum won her first title as the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun in the Finals. Despite Chelsea Gray running away with the Finals MVP, Plum doesn’t get enough credit for hitting a big shot around the foul line in Game 4 to extend the Aces' lead down the stretch. It was another example of Plum Dawg showing up in high-pressure situations and helping her team win.
Plum accomplished a lot during her time in Las Vegas. However, it wasn’t just her presence on the court but off the court as well. Plum grew a sisterhood with all of her teammates in Las Vegas. She was the player who brought an electric energy that motivated the team and prepared them on a night-to-night basis. That’s who she was as a person and that’s how she played as well.
Surely, it’s devastating for Plum to move on and start a new chapter. She gave her blood, sweat, and tears to the organization and it allowed her to be a multiple-time champion. Luckily, Plum has a chance to be just as impactful in Los Angeles. The Sparks are a young team who are a few seasons away from being a playoff contender. Plum’s veteran experience as a champion and All-Star could help the Sparks as a young team learn what it takes to win in the WNBA.