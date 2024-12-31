Kelvin Banks Jr. NFL Draft stock: Which teams need Texas OT on the line?
By John Buhler
While this may not be the best year to be drafting a quarterback, there does seem to be a handful of excellent offensive linemen who could help change the trajectory of an NFL franchise. The one player I want to talk about today is Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Although he is only a junior, he was a unanimous All-American and took home both the Lombardi and Outland this season.
As Texas continues on in the College Football Playoff run, we have to wonder what the future holds for Banks. He is arguably the best at what he does in one of the most competitive leagues in the sport of college football. Because the NFL is an increasingly passing-centric league, it serves teams who either already have a quarterback or are about to draft one to take a flier on an offensive tackle high.
Admittedly, this used to be one of the safest positions to forecast success at the next level, but the college game has gotten so spread-heavy that offensive linemen can be incredibly hard to evaluate. However, the juice seems to be worth the squeeze for a player of Banks' caliber. At this point, I would be shocked if he played for the Longhorns beyond this playoff run, as the NFL is beckoning for him.
Here are five teams who may love nothing more than to put a big investment into this big lineman.
5. New York Jets
The New York Jets are one of the teams destined to be picking inside of the top 10 in the NFL Draft. Interestingly enough, Gang Green could go in a plethora of different directions, especially with a new regime taking over this offseason. It remains to be seen what Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas' successors want to do in their first draft working together. I feel that an offensive tackle seems safe.
One of the best ways for the Jets to finally turn this thing around is to go for the best player available draft model in their next three first rounds. It may be too soon to draft a quarterback, but Aaron Rodgers is also not getting any younger. For my money, I would say prioritizing someone in the trenches would be the ideal way to go. Banks may be on the board around when the Jets are picking.
My big concern is they are facing such an uncertain offseason for me to be confident about anything.
4. Cleveland Browns
As is the case with the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns can go in a ton of different directions at the top of the draft. They could go quarterback, wide receiver, defense, even an offensive lineman. While I think they still may be a year away from going all-in on another quarterback, the draft board may break in their favor to be in hot pursuit of a player like Banks, so long as Kevin Stefanski remains.
Assuming the Browns do not move on from their current regime, I would think that Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry may target a star player on offense. Truth be told, wide receiver is probably at the top of their draft board, but passing on a player the caliber of Banks could be to their long-term detriment. Cleveland is in a transitional period as a franchise, but Banks provides stability.
Again, I would probably trade back and go wide receiver, but Banks should be very much in play here.
3. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are the first team that I think stands a great chance at making Kelvin Banks Jr. their first-round draft pick. San Francisco may be picking just outside of the top 10, but the 49ers need to reset this in the worst way possible heading into next year. Getting better in the trenches is perhaps the best way for Kyle Shanahan to continue have staying power as their tenured head coach.
There are two huge things working in Shanahan's favor to potentially drafting a player like Banks. One, he shares the same alma mater of Texas as Banks, so he probably keeps close tabs on all things the Longhorns are doing. The second is that the zone-blocking scheme synonymous with his family is all about being able to pound the rock. It is a system that all great offensive linemen want to be a part of.
San Francisco rarely drafts early under Shanahan's watch, so look for the 49ers to take advantage.
2. New Orleans Saints
I have no idea what the New Orleans Saints are doing, do you? While this could be the year they finally draft a quarterback in the first round, Derek Carr's contract is too punitive to do so. The fact they have taken Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler in back-to-back drafts shows they have little feel for the position anymore. So with that in mind, I would take a player like Banks to give the quarterback hope.
New Orleans will be picking around where the San Francisco 49ers will be. Should a player like Banks stumble to them around the No. 10 pick, I could see the Saints pouncing at the opportunity. Conversely, I could see them being in hotter pursuit of LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, who just declared for the 2025 NFL Draft himself. Campbell may end up being the pick for the Saints anyway.
Of all the positions the Saints can target in the first round, I like the idea of a getting tackle the most.
1. Chicago Bears
Without question, the Chicago Bears are at the top of my list when it comes to teams potentially being in the market to draft Kelvin Banks Jr. This is a team that needs, pretty much a new everything. With Caleb Williams entering his second season at quarterback, I would hope prioritizing a book-end tackle to help keep him upright would be the way to go. Let's hope Ryan Poles is not making the pick.
In all honesty, I do not know if going with an offensive-minded head coach is the right call for the Bears going forward. Whenever they have won, it has always been with defense. Frankly, it does not matter as long as The McCaskeys own this team. It is in their blood to drive George Halas' favorite thing into the world into the ground. Williams is mercurial, but drafting Banks feels incredibly safe.
If it is not Banks, then it must be Will Campbell, but it is is not either, then what are we even doing?!