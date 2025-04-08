Kelvin Sampson delivers best meme of March Madness with 'Sasquatch State' reference

The Houston Cougars and Florida Gators played for the national championship on Monday night. Neither was the talk of social media, though. Sasquatch State stole the spotlight.

Never heard of Sasquatch State? You're not alone because it seems that Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson made it up on the fly.

"It's nerves. It's championship night. This isn't the middle of January against Sasquatch State," Sampson told Tracy Wolfson on the CBS broadcast after both teams opened the game ice-cold from 3-point range.

"This isn't the middle of January against Sasquatch State." 😂 pic.twitter.com/PO1G4vNZ1y — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 8, 2025

While both teams did ultimately settle in, Sampson's mythical January opponent stood out on social media.

Best memes and tweets about Kelvin Sampson's Sasquatch State reference

Sasquatch State t-shirts are probably already being printed. The tweets were certainly flowing.

What did Sasquatch State ever do to Sampson to catch that stray?

Sasquatch State was just minding its own business Kelvin, damn pic.twitter.com/kwJMwLK0CF — Brett Edgerton (@EditorEdge) April 8, 2025

Sasquatch State watching the game pic.twitter.com/gVc5JyfQEb — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) April 8, 2025

Some on social media have real respect for the Squatches.

…but can you do it on a cold January night against Sasquatch State? — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) April 8, 2025

Did we just make a fake logo for Sasquatch State? Yes. https://t.co/VU1PhlOtza pic.twitter.com/fHnCVpWSPT — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) April 8, 2025

No one can escape conference expansion talk, not even Sasquatch State.

Will the WAC target Sasquatch State as an expansion candidate?



Tomorrow, on Extra Points: — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) April 8, 2025

Sources: Sasquatch State considering Pac-12 invite. Would be huge for league's future media deal — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 8, 2025

Is this going to turn into a Bishop Sycamore situation?

Sasquatch State is a buy game. — Justin Young (@JustinDYoung) April 8, 2025

D1 coaches currently trying to schedule Sasquatch State... pic.twitter.com/UKYkwUv7PD — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) April 8, 2025

Hey, the Seattle Supersonics have a Sasquatch State grad on their roster.

You just know there's a minor league baseball team out there rubbing their hands together waiting to role with this one.

Sampson is one of the best soundbites in college basketball. If we weren't going to have Dan Hurley in the title game dropping timeless quotes, at least we've got Sampson on hand.

The Cougars head coach is searching for his first national championship after decades of consistent success. He's been to three Final Fours. This is his first shot at reaching the mountain top. His team took a three-point lead into the second half despite shooting just 37.8 percent from the field. Houston's stifling defense held Walter Clayton Jr. to zero first half points. This might not be Sasquatch State in January, but the spirit of Big Foot seemed to be out their with the Cougars.

All I'm saying is he should wear a Sasquatch suit if Houston ends up having a championship parade.