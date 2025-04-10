Ken Griffey Jr. is a rookie all over again with amazing gig at The Masters

Seattle Mariners legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. has taken up a particular interest in photography since he retired from MLB in 2010. It should be noted that photography is far more than just a hobby for Griffey Jr., much like fellow Baseball Hall of Famer turned professional photographer Randy Johnson.

Griffey Jr. has worked NFL games previously, and shown a particular interest in wildlife photography. You can add the MLB Home Run Derby to that list. On Thursday, Griffey Jr. made his debut covering The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Let me be the first to admit that is not an easy credential to get.

However, Griffey Jr.'s notoriety and, frankly, his work have help his gain access. Griffey Jr. will be working for the Masters' official website, so you will likely see his work one way or another.

Why is Ken Griffey Jr. working at The Masters?

Griffey snapped some photographs of Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson. He was approached at the same time by two teenage patrons, which created an interesting predicament for the baseball legend.

“My dad has your jersey in his office,” said Chandler Jones, an eighth-grader from Evans, Georgia, per Golfweek.

Griffey Jr. is even inspiring some young golf fans to chase their dream. If it's not too late for Griffey Jr., then why not a couple of Georgia natives in search of direction?

“I take photos for my yearbook,” said Avery Jones, a junior at Greenbrier High School. "Maybe one day I'll do it for the Masters."

Griffey Jr. hasn't exactly come out of retirement – photography was never his day job – but considering the lifespan of an MLB player, it's ideal for Griffey that he had a backup plan. Rather than covering the sport via the broadcast media, or joining a front office, Griffey chose a pivot no one could've seen covering.

What makes that fact even better is Griffey Jr. is doing this at the highest level. The Masters golf tournament offers some of the most scenic shots in sports, with colors that pop thanks to the greens, flowers and months of preparation that go into turning Augusta, Georgia into golf's paradise, if only for a week.