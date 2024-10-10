Latest Ken Rosenthal column will only make Fernando Tatis Jr. and Padres fans angrier
By Mark Powell
The San Diego Padres did not take Ken Rosenthal's criticism of stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. well. Rosenthal's piece was a measured risk, in which he called Tatis Jr. a 'dancing peacock' and took the Dodgers side after Machado harmlessly tossed a ball towards Dave Roberts and the LA dugout in Game 2.
The Padres reportedly did not want to speak with Rosenthal after Game 3, and it's tough to blame them. I respect Rosenthal as an analyst, but this was as close to a 'hit piece' as I've ever seen him write.
San Diego won Game 3 by a narrow scoreline thanks to a heads-up base-running play by Machado, and a diabolical Tatis Jr. home run in the same inning. The Padres won, 6-5, to take a 2-1 NLDS series lead.
On Wednesday, they started ace Dylan Cease on short rest in hopes of closing out the series at home. That did not go as planned, as Cease -- who has an ERA over five against the Dodgers this season -- struggled yet again. Cease lasted just under two innings, giving up four hits and three runs, including a Mookie Betts home run.
Padres fans won't like the latest column by MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal
Betts was the subject of Rosenthal's Thursday column ($) about the Dodgers. It was a glowing review on Game 4 and all that's to come for this LA team.
"Betts, notoriously hard on himself, is baseball’s version of a genius chasing perfection," Rosenthal wrote. "Betts in his last two games got back online...It’s clicking. No more theories. Just play."
No peacocks. No dancing.
For the record, this Dodgers team deserves plenty of praise. However, when the same writer opines an article so critical of one team that he is barred from the clubhouse, only to quickly follow that up by praising the star of the opposition...yeah, it looks a little problematic.
San Diego will have a chance to put all this chatter to bed -- and force Rosenthal to cover them once again in the not-so-friendly confines of Petco Park -- if they can win Game 5. Yu Darvish will be on the mound for the Padres in an elimination game, a spot where he has not thrived in the past.
As I wrote on Thursday morning, "Darvish has faced elimination four times in his MLB career, and each time his team has come up short. That includes a start with the Padres against the Phillies in the 2022 NLCS, and his loss to the Houston Astros as a member of the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series."
Tatis Jr. and Machado are confident in the Padres pitcher regardless, but it remains to be seen if he can finally break through.