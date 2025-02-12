Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show amplified Drake beef, which is exactly what he wanted
By Austen Bundy
The Super Bowl LIX halftime show was simple yet full of symbolism and easter eggs galore for fans of Kendrick Lamar. The artist gave American viewers a tasteful amount of celebrity cameos and guest performances including fellow singer SZA, actor Samuel L. Jackson and retired tennis champion Serena Williams.
In fact, it was the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show of all-time with 133.5 million people tuning in, beating out Michael Jackson's from 1993 (Super Bowl XXVII).
But what fans were most looking forward to was Lamar's inevitable roast of rival rapper Drake live on national television on football's biggest night. Boy, did he deliver. From the moment Lamar took the stage it was evident he wasn't going to pull his punches but it wasn't going to be a blatant and flamboyant beating.
The first thing fans noticed was his diamond encrusted lower-case "a" chain necklace, a clear nod to the "A-minor" lyric in his hit Grammy-winning single "Not Like Us." Speaking of that banger, if the thousands of in-person fans singing along weren't enough of a sign, it's clear whose side of the Kendrick-Drake beef people are on.
"Not Like Us" soars in popularity after Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show
It's more than evident, Drake's not coming back from this. But Lamar's fans know how to rub salt in the wounds like no other.
After his wildly successful halftime show, Lamar's hit "Not Like Us" saw a 905 percent increase in streams on Apple Music. It was the most-streamed song in 2024 and now it's back to No. 1 on the U.S. and global charts.
This has to go down as one of the most epic trolls in the history of trolling. Not only did Lamar embarrass Drake out of existence, he's managing to make multiple fortunes over from just one diss track.
No matter how much Drake wants this to just go away, Lamar just made sure it will be engrained in people's minds for eternity.