Kenny Dillingham didn’t wait around to find elite Cam Skattebo replacement in portal
By Austen Bundy
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham had an extra week to not only prepare his team for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl but also for next season. Saturday, the Sun Devils landed one of the top rushers in the transfer portal in Army's Kanye Udoh.
The sophomore was the starter for head coach Jeff Monken at West Point and now arrives in Tempe with still two years of eligibility remaining. He racked up 1,117 yards on the ground and scored 10 touchdowns on 179 carries.
As an Army cadet, Udoh had until the end of this school year to transfer out of West Point. Once a cadet becomes a junior, they're locked into the service academy.
Kanye Udoh is the perfect replacement for Cam Skattebo at Arizona State
ASU and Dillingham already have an impressive running back room with Cam Skattebo likely declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft once their historic season is over.
The Sacramento State transfer has currently tied the school record for total touchdowns (22) and has accrued 2,074 all-purpose yards en route to leading ASU to the Big 12 title, second in the nation only to Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty.
But now with Udoh, in addition to sophomores Raleek Brown and Kyson Brown, added to the mix, the Sun Devils are going to be just as scary if not terrifying on the ground next season.
Dillingham's system revolves around the ground-and-pound offense. He aims to drain the clock on drawn-out touchdown drives. Skattebo enabled that method as well as busting loose for long, chunk plays which kept defenses on their toes.
If you watch Udoh's highlights, it's clear he can do the same thing and hopefully he'll add another layer of versatility to The Sun Devil offense.