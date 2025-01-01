Kenny Dillingham handled ASU missed targeting call with more class than refs deserve
By Mark Powell
Arizona State fell to Texas in the Peach Bowl on Wednesday. Whether that result was deserved is a point of contention. The Longhorns were called for targeting as ASU drove down the field late in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead. The call was reviewed and, surprisingly, overturned. College football fans and rules experts disagreed with that choice, and we'll let you be the judge.
Uh, look, I tend to lean into partisanship as it pertains to sports, but there's no opinion required here. That was targeting, and said call would have gifted Arizona State a first down and the possibility of winning in regulation.
The Sun Devils instead punted to Texas, which drove down the field and missed a field goal. Overtime may sound like a win in this scenario, but it's not. Dillingham and Arizona State were robbed of a chance to take the lead against a favored Texas team, thus applying more pressure on Steve Sarkisian and Quinn Ewers.
Kenny Dillingham was nicer than any ASU fan after loss to Texas
Instead, the Longhorns got a fresh slate in overtime and overcame the odds, tying the Sun Devils on a fourth down pass attempt, and then winning in double-OT with an interception. The Texas victory deserves celebration, but it's undeniable they received help. Dillingham wouldn't go that far during the game or after it, which is more than I can say.
"I'm going to be honest. I just don't know what targeting is. I don't want to comment on something that I have to get a better grasp on what it is," Dillingham said.
Rather than turn his attention to the refs, Dillingham instead credited his players, including Cam Skattebo, with a memorable comeback. It's been one heck of a season for the Sun Devils, which defied expectations and won the Big 12.
"Coach Dillingham's got the longest future in coach history. This kid next to me, he's gonna play on Sundays. I'm gonna play on Sundays ... This is just the beginning," Skattebo said in his postgame press conference.
This is just the beginning for Arizona State. As much as the loss hurts now – as the Sun Devils could've pulled off the first upset of this College Football Playoff – it speaks volumes about this team and head coach that they were able to overcome the odds while facing a second-half deficit and, apparently, officials who were against them from the start.