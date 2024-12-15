If Eagles fans get their way, Steelers can take Kenny Pickett’s lunch money on Sunday
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles face off on Sunday afternoon in the battle for Pennsylvania. The Steelers haven't won in Philadelphia since long before I was born (for reference I am over 30). It's why the Eagles are favored on Sunday, and why I wouldn't bet against them, despite the rumored drama between Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown.
Sunday afternoon's matchup offers plenty of storylines, the least relevant of which is Kenny Pickett's first game against his former team. Pickett, who is now Hurts' backup in Philadelphia, is the Steelers former first-round pick. Pickett played his college football in Pittsburgh, as well, which didn't help matters.
What went wrong for Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh
Former Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert was determined to replace Ben Roethlisberger in his final draft. It didn't matter that Pickett had a third-round grade per some prognosticators. He was a Pitt product and the Steelers knew him well, so they selected him in at No. 20.
Pickett's tenure in Pittsburgh had some ups and downs. He led memorable fourth quarter comebacks in his first two seasons which gave fans hope that he might be the quarterback of the future after all. Unfortunately, that positive was paired with stagnation and one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired midway through Pickett's final season with the Steelers. Pickett didn't look much better with Canada's replacement, Randy Fichtner, and Pittsburgh turned to Mason Rudolph down the stretch.
Kenny Pickett faces Steelers for the first time on Sunday
This offseason the Steelers traded Pickett to the Eagles, the team who grew up rooting for as a kid, because he reportedly wasn't happy when Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson in free agency. Pickett has been the backup all year long, minus a couple of appearances due to Hurts injuries. However, Hurts himself has struggled to the point some fans would rather Pickett lead the offense.
The Eagles will not start Pickett this week. Unless Hurts plays horribly, Pickett will remain on the bench. Heck, there isn't much Pickett can do this week to help Philly. The Steelers defense is tough to prep for, even with Pickett's knowledge of their scheme. And Pittsburgh's offense is led by Arthur Smith, who never got a chance to coach Pickett.
For Kenny, this week was like any other. Sure, he'll see some old friends on the sideline, but that's about it.