It looks like Kenny Pickett is going to get another chance to be Nick Foles 2.0
History repeats itself for those who fail to heed early warnings. For the city of Brotherly Love, a backup QB leading the team to glory is illustrious history.
Right now, the Philadelphia Eagles are in pursuit of a Super Bowl championship. Currently, they sit atop the NFC East. However, their highly paid franchise QB, Jalen Hurts, is not in the lineup due to injury, giving way to backup QB Kenny Pickett.
A former first-round pick for the in-state rival Steelers out of Dan Marino's house, Pickett played well in his most recent form of action in a last-second loss to rival Washington. Despite the loss, Pickett's performance has called forth a rather interesting question. Could Kenny Pickett end up being Nick Foles 2.0?
For those unaware, Foles was once a backup in Philadelphia and took over for former first-round pick Carson Wentz. Foles, to the shock of the outside world and the joy of the Green Bird Gang, went on a playoff run for the ages, winning two home games against the Falcons and Vikings and then bested Tom Brady and the then-reigning champion Patriots in Super Bowl LII, aided by "The Philly Special" and taking home Super Bowl MVP honors in the process.
Kenny Pickett being Nick Foles 2.0? It would not be a surprise at all, but lightning striking twice?
What made Foles' run so special is the number of leaders that the Eagles had on their roster with Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham, Malcolm Jenkins, Zach Ertz, Fletcher Cox, and of course, Jason Kelce. This Eagles team doesn't have that exact team, but with players like AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert, Jalen Carter, and Jordan Davis, what's to say it can't happen again.
However, unlike in 2017, the Eagles may not have the road to the Super Bowl in the Linc as they did before they won the title in Minneapolis. It could go through Minneapolis or Philly, but barring any changes, it will go through Detroit, and the Lions are on their own mission. Furthermore, if the Eagles make it to New Orleans, they won't face Brady and the Pats. Instead, it would likely be Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
History has a way of repeating itself in strange ways. If it does go like that for the Eagles, not even Sylvester Stallone, aka Rocky Balboa, would have predicted this. It most certainly would cause NFL scriptwriters to pause, considering they would probably prefer a three-peat by KC. Still, imagine Kenny Pickett, dumped by the Steelers, suddenly exchanging black and gold for green and white and winning a Super Bowl. It would be an unbelievable story and a warning to the league: don't let the Eagles with a backup quarterback get hot.