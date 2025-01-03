Kenny Pickett sounds grateful to be away from Steelers more than anything else
Kenny Pickett was forced into action for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Commanders in Week 16. Jalen Hurts opened the game with a couple TD drives, but was knocked out midway through the first quarter with a concussion. That led to the first meaningful snaps of his brief Eagles career for Pickett, who spent his first two NFL seasons as the Pittsburgh Steelers' QB1.
It was a fine performance from Pickett, but Philadelphia's defense couldn't keep Washington at bay, and a costly DeVonta Smith drop in the fourth quarter opened the door for a classic game-winning drive from Jayden Daniels. That ended the Eagles' 10-game win streak and led to natural concern about Pickett's efficacy under center.
Lo and behold, Pickett was tasked with another start in Week 17. It was a storybook opportunity for the hometown kid who grew up an Eagles fan. It was a chance for Pickett to beat the Dallas Cowboys at the Linc — to clinch the No. 2 seed and put Philadelphia in prime postseason position.
He did pick up the victory, although not without an unfortunate injury, which forced third-string QB Tanner McKee into the game. Even so, Philadelphia commanded the game from start to finish, taking home a 41-7 victory after Pickett completed 10-of-15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.
Pickett seems thrilled with his situation in Philly.
Kenny Pickett sure sounds glad to be in an Eagles uniform
Pickett told reporters that the Eagles have a "college team feel," noting the camaraderie in the locker room and the effort given on the field, week in and week out. One can't help but perceive this as a shot at the Steelers — or, at the very least, a stark contrast to Pickett's attitude in those final days with Pittsburgh.
As has been well-documented, Pickett's exit from PGH was less than smooth. The Steelers turned to Mason Rudolph late in the season after Pickett got hurt and refused to switch back in the playoffs, Pickett was also privy to no shortage of locker-room drama with the Steelers, primarily from his WR room. George Pickens and Diontae Johnson had a certain flare for the dramatic.
The Eagles' season has not been entirely smooth sailing. We all remember that weird, weeklong "beef" between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown. But, when you're winning, that stuff tends to get swept under the rug. Philadelphia has been outright dominant ever since Week 4, and Pickett certainly never had this much on-field support during his Pittsburgh years. When you're throwing to a talent-loaded WR room, flanked by Saquon Barkley, and protected by the NFL's most stifling O-line... it's easy to feel good about things.
Ideally, Philadelphia can install Jalen Hurts in time for the playoffs. That doesn't mean the Eagles' starting QB will be up to speed for Week 18, which is all but meaningless anyway. Pickett, dealing with a rib ailment, is also on the injury report. So, we should expect more Tanner McKee for the Eagles' Week 18 showdown with the last-place Giants.