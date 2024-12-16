Kenny Pickett rubs salt in Steelers wound by downplaying revenge game
By Kinnu Singh
Quarterback Kenny Pickett led his team to 10 losses in his 24 starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Sunday, he was in attendance to witness another Pittsburgh loss.
When the Steelers selected Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they had hopes that the Pitt product would develop into a local hero. Those hopes lasted just two years. The Steelers acquired quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields before shipping Pickett away in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.
The move has worked out well for the Steelers, whose vastly improved offense has helped them capture the lead for the AFC North title. Despite their success, they suffered a 27-13 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 15.
Kenny Pickett says “it was a little weird” to face Steelers
Pickett was asked about facing his former team after the game, per Johnny McGonigal of PennLive.
“It was definitely a little weird,” Pickett said. “But life goes on. I’m enjoying it here. Got a bunch of family close by, so it’s been good.”
It’s difficult for a backup quarterback to have a revenge game, but Pickett’s teammates exacted the revenge for him. Pickett spent some time catching up with his former coaches and teammates during the pregame warmups, but that was as close as he got to his former team. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, senior offensive assistant Mike Sullivan, tight end Pat Freiermuth and kicker Chris Boswell were among some of the Steelers he spoke with.
“It was great,” Pickett said. “They obviously have a great team. We’ve got a pretty good team, as well. So it was a good battle. I’m sure both teams will be playing in the postseason.”
Pickett hasn’t seen the field much since arriving in Philadelphia. He’s attempted just three passes while spending the season as a backup for starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. Still, the experience is likely a good one for Pickett. Plenty of quarterbacks have flamed out with their first team but went on to find success after spending some time as a backup. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold serve as the latest success stories. To some extent, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has followed a similar path.
The Eagles and Steelers are likely satisfied with how the trade has turned out so far. Both teams have clinched a playoff berth in their respective conferences, and they’ll both have an opportunity to clinch their divisions with a victory in Week 16.
That’s likely the only time the Steelers will cross paths with Picket this season — unless, of course, both teams face each other in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.