Even in a brief cameo, Kenny Pickett was on the wrong end of a Steelers statistic
By Kinnu Singh
For the majority of the past decade, the Pittsburgh Steelers were an offensive powerhouse led by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown. But in the NFL, things can change in a hurry.
Roethlisberger led the league in passing yards in 2018, but he began to show signs of decline immediately after that season. Bell and Brown were also no longer on the team in 2019, and Pittsburgh’s offense took a nosedive.
After years of witnessing a middling offense fail to march down the field, the Steelers decided to deviate from their standard operating protocol to resuscitate their deteriorating roster after the 2023 season.
The historically conservative organization took an aggressive approach in the offseason. Steelers general manager Omar Khan shipped incumbent starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in free agency and traded for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
So far, the low-risk, high-reward moves have been promising. The Steelers improved to a 7-2 record with a 28-27 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 10.
Russell Wilson needed just three games to match Kenny Pickett’s 2023 touchdowns
While Pickett completed his first pass of the regular season with the Eagles on Sunday, his brief playing time was overshadowed by Wilson's performance. As highlighted by Behind the Steeler Curtain’s Kate Magdziuk, a statistical comparison of Wilson and Pickett makes it evident how desperately the Steelers needed a quarterback change.
In just three games as the starting quarterback, Wilson has already matched Pickett’s touchdown total from the 2023 season. Since taking the starting role in Week 7, Wilson has thrown for six passing touchdowns while adding one score on the ground. Pickett had just six passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown through 12 games in the 2023 season.
When the Steelers drafted Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, they expected the Pitt product to emerge as a local hero. Instead, he failed to record more than seven passing touchdowns in either of his two seasons with the Steelers.
Wilson’s ability to throw the deep ball has helped wide receiver George Pickens emerge as a star. The 23-year-old has reeled in 14 of 21 targets for 276 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his three games with Wilson.
Still, it may be too early to start celebrating. The Steelers had an impressive win against the Commanders on Sunday, but their previous two wins came against the struggling New York Jets and New York Giants. Pittsburgh’s performances in upcoming divisional battles against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will reveal much more about this revamped team.