The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday night at 7:02 PM EST at Churchill Downs, the track in Louisville, Kentucky where the race — nicknamed "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" — has been held every year since 1875. That's almost two decades before the sport of basketball was even invented.

We will have results from the Derby as soon as the race concludes, and this story will be updated immediately after each horse crosses the finish line.

2025 Kentucky Derby live results

Place Horse Jockey Time 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

Who was favored to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

Journalism enters the race as the odds-on favorite (4-1) to win the Derby, and that's great news, because journalism has taken some big losses recently. The media form, not the horse. In fact, the horse has not taken any losses recently, winning his past four races.

Sandman comes in with the second-best odds in this race at 5-1, barely behind Journalism a few hours before the horses take their positions. This is not betting advice, for the record. If you can even figure out how all the numbers work, more power to you.

Who won the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Mystik Dan shocked the world last year, winning the derby after entering race day with 20-1 odds and winning in one of the crazier finishes in recent Derby memory, beating out Sierra Leone by a nose and Forever Young by a head. It was a three-way photo finish, with the underdog (underhorse?) Mystik Dan pulling ahead, quite literally, at the last millisecond.

Mystik Dan has not won a race since last year's Derby, and will not run in the 2025 race.

Son of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah running in 2025 Derby

Nepo baby alert! American Pharoah, one of just two Triple Crown winners since 1978, is no longer racing, but his son, Luxor Cafe will run in the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Although not one of the favorites (15-1 odds) Luxor Cafe will likely be a fan favorite pick.