Kentucky fans fled Rupp Arena early when they couldn’t gloat over John Calipari
John Calipari left Rupp Arena at some point late on Saturday night in Lexington. Unlike his former team, the Kentucky Wildcats, and their fans, though, he and the Arkansas Razorbacks left the night with the taste of victory in their mouths. And unlike the fans, Coach Cal didn't leave Rupp early.
The much-ballyhooed first time back and first time facing his former team for Calipari, who left Kentucky for Arkansas to end a tumultuous last few years with the Wildcats this past offseason, delivered the goods on the hardwood. The Wildcats and Razorbacks were doing nothing but exchanging haymakers back and forth throughout the first half.
In the second frame, though, Kentucky cooled off offensively while Arkansas, led by Adou Thiero and D.J. Wagner (both of whom came with Calipari from the Wildcats), continued to pour it on. And as we reached the final few minutes of the game, the Razorbacks had a double-digit lead and the outcome was seemingly decided.
Kentucky fans, many of whom showed up and booed Calipari relentlessly, seemed to realize that too. So with the potential of holding one over their former head coach's head dying before their eyes, they quickly started exiting the building early in droves.
If we can't gloat, we're going home, I guess.
Kentucky fans leave Rupp Arena early as John Calipari wins in return with Arkansas
Let me start by saying that I'm principled against the idea of leaving any sporting event early. No, I'm not superstitious that I'm going to miss a crazy comeback or anything of that sort, nor am I talking about wasting money. If the result isn't going the way of the team that I'm cheering for in the building, I'm going to take that on the chin. It's my duty as a fan.
This, however, is the next level of that. Kentucky fans were peacocking throughout the week about the idea of getting revenge on Calipari, especially with Arkansas coming into this matchup reeling at 1-6 in SEC play. They were going to dunk on Coach Cal, boo him when they could (not unanimously, but in the majority), and then gloat after picking up a win.
When that didn't happen, though, they couldn't even wait for a possible comeback? Or even sit there and just weather this storm? That's a tough look, if you ask me.
To Calipari's credit, he also handled the win with class, not being overly exuberant and even telling his Arkansas players to calm down a bit while he was mid post-game interview with ESPN in the tunnel. There's no question that he had to be elated to get such a personally vindicating win internally but he didn't show his rear in front of everyone — he was professional about it.
Fans aren't professional by nature, of course. At the same time, though, this was also a loss that, with everything leading up to it, that the fans needed to eat, even if the taste was sour. And frankly, leaving early makes that loss look even worse and taste even more sour.