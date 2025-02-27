Kentucky players pelted with beer can in classless move by Oklahoma fans in Norman

Remember that time Texas fans threw trash on the football field and Oklahoma fans spent the rest of the fall calling them classless? Hypocrisy, thy name is Sooner.

After the Kentucky Wildcats survived an upset bid in Norman with a late game winner, someone threw a beer can at the players in blue as they walked off the court.

Video showed the projectile narrowly miss hitting Brandon Garrison in the head. Whether it hit or missed, the fan who threw it should face serious consequences.

Someone threw a beer can at Kentucky players as they left the court. Nearly hit Brandon Garrison in the head. pic.twitter.com/OH14N5wPDk — Adam Stratton (@AdamStrattonKSR) February 27, 2025

Ugly scenes followed Kentucky's late winner over Oklahoma

It's a shame such an entertaining game ended in such ugliness. It's crazy to throw trash anywhere but a trash bin on any occasion. Doing it during a sporting event is ridiculous.

I understand that emotions were high. The Sooners were oh so close to pulling off an upset, improving their standing in the SEC ahead of the conference tournament and raising their odds of making the NCAA Tournament. I'd be crushed if I was in that crowd and watched Otega Oweh drive to the hoop and hit a game-winning shot with six seconds remaining.

It would never occur to me to toss a beer can at an opposing player's head, no matter how frustrated I might be.

Midway through the first half, Kentucky threatened to blow the Sooners out. The Wildcats led 17-8 at one point. Oklahoma fought back to make it a game, to their credit. Midway through the second half they led.

Hopes of celebrating a thrilling victory were heightened by a go-ahead free throw with 20 seconds remaining. Oweh's response put Kentucky back up for good.

Oweh single-handedly dragged his team to victory. He scored UK's last 18 points, including the most important of the night. All told, he came away with 28 points and six rebounds.

The win pushed Kentucky closer to 20 wins. They enter the final three games at 19-9 with No. 1 Auburn, LSU and No. 14 Missouri to come.

Oklahoma has found SEC play difficult and Wednesday night was no reprieve. They're now 17-11 on the season but 4-11 in conference.