Kenyon Green trade feels destined to haunt C.J. Stroud, Texans in the long run

The NFL offseason action has kicked off in a huge way since this past weekend and after the opening of the free agent tampering on Monday at noon ET. With teams like the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants all making a bevy of additions, the Houston Texans made some notable subtractions. Perhaps the most notable subtraction was trading away starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders in exchange for multiple draft picks. That was concerning, considering Tunsil was quarterback C.J. Stroud's top blocker.

The Texans weren't done overhauling the offensive line. On Tuesday, the Texans traded away guard and former first-round pick Kenyon Green to the Philadelphia Eagles in addition to a 2026 fifth-round pick in exchange for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Trade! The #Eagles are sending standout S CJ Gardner-Johnson to the #Texans for first-round G Kenyon Green, per me and @MikeGarafolo. It’s a Green and a 2026 5th for CJGJ and a 2026 6th.



Another intriguing piece to the Houston back end, while Philly adds OL depth. pic.twitter.com/p8xJu02xOm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2025

While Green was far from a good offensive lineman for the Texans, this move could still come back to haunt the Texans. After all, Green is now attending "Jeff Stoutland University" in Philadelphia.

Kenyon Green trade could burn Texans with guard heading to Eagles

Why have the Eagles been as good as they have been in recent years? Well, because they've done a tremendous job of building in the trenches, especially on the offensive line. That includes drafting well, and developing players coming over from other teams. If there is anyone who can get the most out of a player like Green, it's Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

Look at what Stoutland did this past season with Mekhi Becton. A former first-round pick of the New York Jets, Becton looked as though he was trending towards bust territory. But, the Eagles and Becton agreed to terms on a contract, and Stoutland had the lineman switch over to guard. The move could not have worked out any better.

Playing 903 snaps at right guard, Becton allowed 25 pressures, three sacks, and two hits while picking up just four penalties, per Pro Football Focus. While he didn't get the indiviual recognition, he did play a role in the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX this season.

Becton is a free agent, but there is a chance he returns to the Eagles. If he doesn't, Green could be a contingency plan. Green is coming off of a brutal season, earning a 38.6 overall grade on Pro Football Focus. In 582 snaps (all at left guard), Green allowed 28 pressures, five sacks, and four hits while getting penalized seven times.

The pressure is now on the Texans to really fix their offensive line, especially if they want Stroud to succeed. It's obvious Green wasn't part of their plans for 2025. But if Green succeed in Philadelphia, this trade will only look worse for the Texans.