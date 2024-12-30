Keon Coleman gave the simplest take yet on Josh Allen MVP debate
By Kinnu Singh
As the NFL season enters its final week of action, the race for the Associated Press’ coveted 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player award has dwindled down to a handful of candidates.
The eventual MVP winner is apparent in some years, but only two players have ever won the away unanimously: Tom Brady in 2010 and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2019. This year, the votes will be significantly more contentious.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is making a rare case for a non-quarterback to win the award. He became just the ninth player in NFL history to record 2,000 rushing yards in a single season, and he needs just 101 rushing yards to break Eric Dickerson’s all-time single-season rushing record.
Still, the award appears to be boiling down to a tight race between Jackson, the reigning MVP, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Keon Coleman had a simple answer about Josh Allen's MVP case
After Sunday’s dominant 40-14 victory over the New York Jets, Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman was asked if he thought Allen’s performance sealed his case for MVP.
“It took this long?” Coleman responded to WGRZ’s Jonathan Acosta. “S---, I thought he was MVP five games ago.”
In his first season without All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Allen has found success by spreading the ball around, which has made the offensive approach significantly less predictable. He’s thrown for 3,731 passing yards with 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Allen also added 581 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns on 102 carries. He even notched a 7-yard receiving touchdown after catching his own deflected pass.
Added together, Allen has accounted for 41 total touchdowns while leading Buffalo to the second-best scoring offense in the league this season. The 28-year-old extended his NFL record to five consecutive seasons with 40 or more rushing and passing touchdowns. He also set a single-season NFL record with at least two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in six games, per ESPN Research.
Allen is currently favored to win MVP with -300 odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Buffalo clinched the AFC’s No. 2 seed with their Week 17 victory, so they’ll have the luxury of resting their starters in Week 18. That could result in Jackson gaining some ground to win his third MVP in seven seasons.