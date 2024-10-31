Keon Coleman sounds like he was born in Bills Mafia with comments on run-blocking
On the opening night of the 2024 NFL Draft, Buffalo Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane owned the 28th-overall pick. A multi-faceted trade with the Kansas City Chiefs saw the defending AFC East champions move down to the No. 32 spot…temporarily. Beane wasn’t done maneuvering and accumulating picks. He traded the last pick in the first round to the Carolina Panthers and had the first choice in round two (33).
The selection was former Seminoles’ wideout Keon Coleman. The talented performer, who began his collegiate career at Michigan State, has really come on the last two games. Targeted seven times in each contest, he’s totaled a combined nine receptions for 195 yards and one touchdown. However, the 6-4, 215-pound receiver is far from a one-trick pony.
Keon Coleman is enjoying the Bills’ block party
According to the fine folks at Pro Football Focus, Khalil Shakir is the team’s top-graded wide receiver (75.8). Coleman is second (71.6), followed by newcomer Amari Cooper (64.6)—most of his 2024 resume with the Browns—as well as offseason free-agent pickups Curtis Samuel (62.5) and Mack Hollins (49.1).
However, when it comes to aiding Buffalo’s ground attack, Coleman is the Bills’ top wideout in terms of his run-blocking prowess. His 59.7 grade in this area ranks 30th in the league among players at his position.
Coleman is certainly embracing his playing time, and doing whatever it takes to help the current AFC East leaders win.
Buffalo’s running game has rebounded from a slow start this year, and is coming off rolling up a season-high 64 yards in the team’s 31-10 victory at Seattle. After managing only 110.3 yards per game on the ground in the club’s first four games, Sean McDermott’s squad has run for 134.3 yards per outing in its last four outings—140-plus yards in three of those contests.
Looks like Beane has found a gem in Coleman, who is impressing with his total game.