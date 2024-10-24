Kevin Durant admits Clippers' new arena feature is a game-changer for opponents
The Los Angeles Clippers were able to debut its new arena, the Intuit Dome and all of the newest features that it brings to NBA arenas. They hosted Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Sun for the home opener Wednesday night and the Sun were the first team to go up against "The Wall".
What is "The Wall?" It is basically a student section for an NBA team. It is a steep 51-row section of seats behind the basket adjacent to the visiting team's bench. The first 13 rows are filled with Clippers die-hard fans whose fandom is vetted by the franchise.
Those fans are expected to stand and lead the chants for the entire game. At one point Clippers owner Steve Ballmer joined the fans during the game.
But it proved to work especially with players at the free throw line facing the section. With 10 minutes left in regulation, Durant was sent to the charity stripe and faced something he hadn't experienced probably since his day at the University of Texas for college basketball.
In fact, Durant gave props to the Clippers' arena construction and hinted that it will be a problem for incoming opponents.
Kevin Durant says Clippers 'The Wall' could be game-changer for road teams at Intuit Dome
"Yeah, it was crazy," Durant said, h/t ESPN. "I was just staring at it the whole time. You're not used to that."
Durant, an 88.4 percent career free throw shooter, was faced with "The Wall," and The Wall won. Durant missed two free throws facing the section and sent fans in the sellout crowd went ballistic. While Durant finished with 25 points in the game and had 12 points in the fourth quarter, he still could not get over The Wall from distracting him. He also hit a 15-foot jumper late in regular time to force overtime and then spoil the historic night for the Clippers with a 116-113 season-opening win.
Not many of these NBA stars are going to be used to "The Wall," unless they're young players who are fresh out of the college basketball atmospheres. Still, the Clippers are bringing a never-before-seen section to an NBA arena that is already catching the attention of the entire league.
For those teams heading into the Intuit Dome to face the Clippers — good luck.