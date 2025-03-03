Kevin Durant calls out Suns for what Phoenix needs to turn season around

To say it's been an ugly season for the Phoenix Suns would be a massive understatement

With a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Suns find themselves on the outside looking in of the playoff race at 28-32, which is four games behind the final NBA Play-In.

While it seems that the sky may be falling for Suns fans, star forward Kevin Durant shared his thoughts on things the Suns need to do to turn their season around.

Kevin Durant on Suns facing adversity: "You can’t cry over spilled milk....It’s just a lot of BS around us. But I think if we understand that’s just the nature of the beast, we go out there and play with more pride, more energy, more enthusiasm, I think things can turn around" pic.twitter.com/F4zJ7AtHt0 — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 1, 2025

"You can't cry over spilled milk... you gotta move forward, go out there, put your best foot forward, be confident and optimistic we'll play better the next game," Durant told reporters. "It's just a lot of BS around us, but if we understand that's just the nature of the beast, we go out there and play with more pride, more energy, more enthusiasm, things can turn around."

The Suns need to look for answers fast

Durant has been very vocal about how the Suns season has been going so far and for great reason.

The Suns have stumbled all season, failing to resemble the team with high championship aspirations since pairing Durant with Booker; they've gone 2-8 out of their last 10 games and dealt a mix of injuries, inconsistent play sprinkled with trade rumurs surrounding Durant throughout the season.

They still have a shot at sneaking into the postseason; Devin Booker and Kevin Durant continue to play at a high level; However, the Suns have a tough schedule looking ahead.

With games against the Clippers, Nuggets, and Grizzlies up next, the Suns must turn up their play if they have any hope of playing post-season basketball.