Kevin Durant fittingly has last laugh after Commanders upset over Lions
Saturday night was a rough one for Detroit sports fans, as the Washington Commanders shocked the Detroit Lions in a playoff stunner, and Kevin Durant added insult to injury with his dominance on the basketball court and social media savvy.
Before the Phoenix Suns tipped off against the Detroit Pistons, Durant was spotted wearing a Brian Robinson Commanders jersey, a nod to his well-documented support for Washington’s NFL team. The night took a spicy turn after Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored the game’s opening touchdown, celebrating with Durant’s infamous tunnel dance from his Golden State Warriors days.
But it was Durant who got the last laugh. Not only did the Commanders roar back to defeat the Lions 45-31 in a playoff upset, but Durant wasted no time trolling Detroit fans on X (formerly Twitter). He reposted the original tunnel dance clip from eight years ago, cheekily captioning it, "Have a great night Detroit."
Kevin Durant got last laugh on Detroit sports fans
As if that wasn’t enough, Durant delivered a masterclass performance later that evening, leading the Suns to a 125-121 victory over the Pistons with 36 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. The loss capped off a brutal night for Detroit fans, who saw their NFL and NBA teams come up short.
For Durant and the Suns, the victory marked another step toward redemption in what has been an uneven season. Currently 11th in the Western Conference, the Suns remain just two games behind the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, with Durant’s leadership and elite play helping keep their postseason hopes alive.
Meanwhile, the Commanders are celebrating a massive win and are now one step closer to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1991. As the dust settles, it’s safe to say that Durant’s winning streak—both on and off the court—remains intact.