Kevin Durant isn’t the only game-changing star expected to become available this offseason

The 2025 NBA free agency class might look intriguing on paper, but the buzz surrounding it has been underwhelming. While LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and James Harden are expected to opt out of their player contracts, much of the supporting cast consists of either aging stars or role players who provide just enough to get by.

However, the biggest shakeups this offseason might not come from free agency—but through blockbuster trades.

With Kevin Durant reportedly eyeing an exit from Phoenix, teams around the league are bracing for a potential wave of star trade requests. And among the unexpected names that could enter the fray?

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.

LaMelo's growing frustration in Charlotte

According to NBA insider Mike Scotto, Ball is growing impatient with the Charlotte Hornets’ lack of progress, especially after the team attempted to dump promising young center Mark Williams at the trade deadline.

“For LaMelo, he wants to win. This is now going to be his fifth season. How much longer does he see himself there? That’s what I’ve been told. And I’ll say this — at the end of the day, I also think not being an All-Star and not winning affected him. He had the numbers on paper, but Charlotte’s record hurt his chances. From what I’ve been told, he wants to win competitively.”

Since being drafted in 2020, Ball’s tenure in Charlotte has been anything but promising:

Zero playoff appearances

One winning season (2021-22, 43-39 record)

No major free-agent acquisitions to bolster the roster

Despite his personal success — an All-Star selection, Rookie of the Year honors, and career averages of 21.1 points, 7.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds—Ball appears to be searching for something beyond individual accolades:

A winning culture.

Have the Hornets let LaMelo down?

The Hornets have long been a franchise stuck in mediocrity, and their handling of Ball’s supporting cast has only fueled concerns.

James Bouknight, the 11th overall pick in 2021, is already out of the NBA after just three years. Nick Richards and P.J. Washington were both traded to contenders — immediately elevating their games in better systems. The front office has failed to land a major free agent to play alongside Ball.

It’s no wonder fans are growing anxious about the lack of progress. If Charlotte continues to stagnate, will Ball eventually force his way out?

The availability concern

While Ball’s talent is undeniable, his durability remains a major question mark.

Over the past three seasons, he’s played in just 97 of 246 possible games — a concerning trend that could make teams hesitant to pay a hefty price for him in a trade.

Charlotte’s 14-47 record (as of now) places them just above the league-worst Washington Wizards, marking another lost season for the franchise. Injuries have certainly played a role in their struggles, but at some point, Ball must decide whether staying loyal to the team that drafted him is worth it.

If winning truly matters to him, he should probably get out of Charlotte.