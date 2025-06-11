Kevin Durant’s next trade might be a massive letdown

The NBA's summer of excitement could feature some big names on the move, including a future Hall of Famer in Phoenix's Kevin Durant. The Suns' attempt to build a super-team has failed miserably in the era of the second apron CBA, which may force Phoenix to move off of the future Hall Of Famer in order to try and accelerate a re-tooling of their roster around Devin Booker.



The Suns gave up a ton to acquire Durant from the Brooklyn Nets and are surely hoping to recoup some of those assets in a deal for him now. The big snag on that vision, however, may come down to the fact that Durant may not want to sign a contract extension for a new team.

Kevin Durant's contract could diminish his potential return in a trade

During an episode of Yahoo Sports' Good Word With Goodwill podcast, NBA insider Sam Amick discussed the fact that a Durant deal likely won't involve a contract extension, meaning motivated teams would be less willing to part with premium assets to secure his services.



The Suns tried to move Durant during the season to the Golden State Warriors before Durant reportedly killed the deal, leading Golden State to pivot to acquire Jimmy Butler instead. There is only one year left on Durant's current deal, which he originally signed back in Brooklyn, which could turn this situation into a one-year rental if Durant opts not to extend for a new team.



The Suns aren't obligated to deal Durant, but their chances of recouping value for him diminish the longer he stays attached to them without a new contract. While owner Mat Ishbia likely wants to do right by Durant and help him find a place he wants to play, he may have to accept a far lesser package than what he gave up if Durant isn't interested in inking a new contract at this time.