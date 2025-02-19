Kevin Durant props door wide open for offseason trade to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors ran roughshod on the league from 2015-2019. They might've won without Kevin Durant, but they were a complete juggernaut when he hopped on board in the summer of 2016.

There were rumblings that he might've been traded back to the Warriors during this trade deadline, but he reportedly shot that down. Did he not want to deal with the fans who didn't give him enough credit? Was playing with Draymond Green that much of a deal breaker? We'd never know the accurate reason why KD essentially vetoed that trade that was in place unless he told us. Well, he did, and our theories were incorrect.

KD on Kerr saying he didn't want to run it back with the Dubs:



"That's not the reason why I didn't want to come back, I just didn't want to get traded midway through the season" pic.twitter.com/OI0GMnbgu7 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 18, 2025

KD didn't want to get traded in the middle of the season. He wants to see it through with his Phoenix Suns brethren. That's a commendable train of thought from KD, but the Suns sit outside the play-in picture at 26-28. There's no way KD imagined he, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal would be struggling at this point in the season. The trio hasn't played much together, but they're only plus-0.05 in 418 minutes together.

Kevin Durant still makes a lot of sense for the Warriors

When you look at their lack of success and the Suns putting Durant in trade talks at the deadline, we're headed towards Durant being back in the block this summer. Phoenix isn't going anywhere, and Durant's the most valuable amongst those three — he'd recoup draft picks, and maybe young talent Phoenix can pair with Booker.

Golden State acquired Jimmy Butker at the deadline. That move shoots them up the Western Conference contention ladder, but it won't be enough to deal with the Thunder and Nuggets of the world. The Warriors will need to head back to the drawing board after they're knocked out of the playoffs this year, even though Draymond Green guarantees another ring.

With the Suns dangling Durant and the Warriors needing more high-end talent to help Chrry land ring No. 5, going after their old friend KD makes too much sense. The Warriors must mortgage their future to obtain a Steph/KD/Butler unit.

The organization was previously against that option, but when you have a great like Curry, you must maximize his window. That looks like giving up all their young assets like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and draft capital. Golden State might need to throw Draymond in the deal to make the money work. That'll hurt as he helped build this thing brick by brick, but one must strike if they can land Kevin Durant. He and Curry's chemistry is unmatched.

We've seen the two walking Hall of Famers dominate on the NBA, Olympic and All-Star stage. Pairing the arguably greatest scorer in KD with the undoubted GOAT shooter in Curry has shown to be the recipe for rings. Even in the later stages of their careers, both are still dominating at a LeBron James-like clip. Curry and Durant are deep into their 30s but are still top 10 players. Getting that band back together is solid for their future because neither is slowing down. They're defining Father Time, and if the Warriors/Durant are open to reuniting, both sides must get it done.