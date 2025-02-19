Kevin Durant reflects on the Olympics: 'The game has saved my life'
By Brett James
Since Kevin Durant entered the league back in 2007, KD has become one of the most dynamic and prolific scorers of the basketball this game has ever seen.
When looking at Durant and his resume, it stacks up with some of the all-time greats. Just to name a few, Durant is a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, a 15-time All-Star, six times he's made the All-NBA first team, he's number eight on the all-time scoring list and has won the scoring title four times in his career.
Durant's love and passion for the game stretch far beyond the court, and it's reflected in his character and his upbringing. When Durant won league MVP back in the 2013-14 season, he made the infamous quote, "You the real MVP," in regards to his mother, who sacrificed for her children and her family to live a good life.
Durant not only embodies what being a true professional is all about, but he represents the game of basketball and his country at such a high standard. Durant has lamented himself as undoubtedly the greatest player in USA Olympic history.
Head Coach of Team USA Steve Kerr shared nothing but positive sentiments when Durant became the all-time leading scorer this past summer.
"We gave Kevin [Durant] the game ball," Kerr stated. "You know, it's a pretty incredible accomplishment to become the all-time leading scorer, passing Lisa Leslie. Kevin loves playing for USA...all of his teammates gave him a huge ovation in the locker room. They have so much respect for him, for the work he puts in and how much he cares about everybody."
After Team USA brought home the gold medal once again this past summer, Durant became a four-time Olympic gold medalist (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024) and became the all-time leading scorer in Team USA history, surpassing Carmelo Anthony with 435 points.
Durant reflects upon his time with Team USA
In the latest Netflix documentary, "Court of Gold," Durant reflected upon his experience competing with Team USA and how the game has changed his life.
"When people get to start laughing and joking for a game of ball, it's cool to me," Durant said. "It's crazy to see people travel so long to come see their favorite player play in the Olympics...the game has saved my life. So I'm just, like, grateful for it."
Durant has been nothing short of sensational in his time competing and representing Team USA during the summers, and he will look to continue to add to his legacy by potentially making a deep postseason run with the Phoenix Suns this season.