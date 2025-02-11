Kevin Durant sounds perfectly happy in Phoenix despite Suns' last-ditch trade efforts
By Criss Partee
Kevin Durant’s name was heavily involved in trade rumors leading up to last week’s deadline. While he didn’t ask for this attention, Durant did well in downplaying all the talk surrounding him as it seemed he could be shipped out at any minute. He surely could have played into it or gotten upset with Phoenix attempting to ship him out, however, KD went with the road less traveled. The high road.
“It’s just part of the business,” Durant said, per PHNX. “Everybody’s bought and sold in this league, so anybody could be up for auction. You know what I mean? So I understand that. And it’s just about getting back on the court and trying to go out there and play the game that I love. It’s a part of business though, man. We all gotta understand that.”
Kevin Durant didn't seem happy to be involved but he knows the terrain
Durant’s words may come off a bit harsh about the process, but he’s hit the nail right on its head. Any player can be dealt at any time for any reason. It doesn’t even need to be a good one. Look at the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic a little over a week ago. Whatever reason you choose to believe is true still does not justify the Mavs sending a talent like Luka Doncic packing.
“I understand the business, and that’s what we all signed up for,” Durant continued. “And nobody’s above the system. How much status I got and how much I’ve acquired in this league, you’re still not above the business, and I always understood that.
“It’s a double-edged sword, when you build yourself up to be this great and you do it for this long, shit like that happens, you know?” Durant explained. “It’s not a bad thing that people around the league want me to play for ’em. It’s not a bad thing that my organization here is fighting off people to keep me on a team, or even dangle me in trades. That’s just a part of the high demand, you know? So I can understand that part of it.”
That’s a pretty mature response from a guy whose team had him on the trade block and was seemingly ready to move him for the right price. After 17 years in the NBA and more importantly the superstar spotlight, Durant has seen, heard and done it all. It doesn’t seem like much affects him anymore. Sure, flaming average every day Joe’s on social media is still KD’s favorite pastime but anything that occurs or is rumored within the secure confines of the Association, he seems to be at peace with.