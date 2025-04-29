Kevin Durant could be traded — and no one saw this team coming

Kevin Durant probably won’t play with the Phoenix Suns next year. There also won’t be a shortage of teams that are interested in bringing the future Hall of Famer to their squad. One team that could be extremely aggressive in adding a superstar is the San Antonio Spurs. Yes, they have Victor Wembanyama, but why stop there, right?

The Spurs are entering a new chapter in their storied franchise's history. Gregg Popovich’s health will probably force him to retire and they’ve turned to Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox and years of first-round picks to be the new age Spurs.

Yet as good as they are, they’re still a young team in a loaded Western Conference. They very well could be in the market for Durant. According to Jake Fischer, he said the Spurs could be in the market for Giannis Antetoukounmpo or Durant.

Here is what Jake Fischer has to say about the Spurs being a team interested in Giannis this summer.



He also adds that there are “whispers” around the league of them bringing in Kevin Durant.



The San Antonio Spurs could reach Western Conference dominance with addition of Kevin Durant

If the Spurs want to take that next step to being contenders in the Western conference again, they’ll need a big splash move and Durant should be their focus. I think Durant with Wembanyama would be a lethal combination.

Two, 7-footers that can score on all three levels with guards in Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox that can facilitate as well as create for themselves would be paramount. The important thing to keep in mind in why this could be a realistic move is the Spurs have a high first-round pick.

The Suns are in the draft pick market as they gave away all of their future for Durant, which yielded no playoff success. On top of that, the Spurs have some young players they could send to Phoenix as well to balance out the deal.

I know Fischer teased either Giannis or Wembanyama, but personally, I’d take Durant. He’s at the point in his career where he’s going wherever can land him a championship. That said, he hasn’t been back to The Finals since his scrutinized move to Golden State.

He could very well end up being on one of the best teams in the West if he’s traded to San Antonio. The Spurs have everything going for them right now. With Durant, the potential of this young core gets expedited, which is a good thing.

Chris Paul came in to be the mentor and continue developing the young squad. The Spurs turned to Fox as the perfect replacement to Paul, who probably wasn’t playing more than a season in San Antonio anyway.

With Durant, the Spurs become instant contenders. Who’s stopping Wembanyama and Durant? And who’s containing that backcourt at the same time too? No team in the West has the star power to keep up with the Spurs if they get Durant. And what better for Wembanyama to learn from than Durant?