Kevin Love's mournful response to Jimmy Butler's trade request speaks for the entire fanbase
It's a tearful goodbye coming from Kevin Love and the rest of the Miami Heat.
Following the news that Jimmy Butler publicly requested a trade from Miami Heat veteran forward Kevin Love took to Instagram to mourn the potential loss of a star who played a pivotal role in leading the Heat and helped them make two NBA Final appearances within the last year expressing emotions through 90s RnB.
Love posted a photo of Butler, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, and himself Photoshopped over a Boy II Men album cover and the song " It's So Hard to Say Goodbye," capturing the emotion of Butler's possible departure.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Kevin Love posts sad breakup song with Jimmy Butler publicly requesting trade from Heat
Love's recent Instagram post might perfectly capture what many Heat fans are feeling right now. Butler, who signed with the Heat in 2019, fully embraced Heat Culture, helping to elevate the team into a juggernaut in the Eastern Conference is now ending what has been an epic five-year tenure in South Beach.
Butler recently revealed following the Heat 128-115 lost to the Pacer that he has lost his "joy" while playing for the Miami Heat.
"I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon," Butler said. "I'm happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop, and I want to help this team win, and right now I'm not doing it."
Though he isn't playing his best basketball this season, only averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, he still has shown flashes of elite level play during. Once traded, he could possibly turn any situation he lands into a title contender based on his ability to elevate the ceiling of any team that he is on.
On Friday, the Heat suspended Butler for seven games for his public trade request, and will now be taking calls from interested teams to begin a move.