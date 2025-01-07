Kevin O’Connell lights trade rumors around Vikings head coach on fire
By Lior Lampert
FOX Sports' Jay Glazer dropped a bombshell report ahead of the Minnesota Vikings' dispiriting Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions. The renowned NFL insider revealed that "a few" suitors are interested in the possibility of trading for the team's head coach, Kevin O'Connell, this offseason. Nonetheless, any speculation can officially be put to bed.
During his press conference on Monday, O'Connell virtually shut down any possibility of him leaving Minnesota after the 2024 campaign. His desire to stay with the Vikings next season (and presumably beyond) was made abundantly clear.
"I’m not really interested in ... addressing the rumors or speculation," O'Connell told reporters when asked to address Glazer's intel. "What I can tell you is I love this team, I love everything about this organization and this is where I want to be. This is where I want to keep coaching and leading."
Prospective bidders are punching the air. They had their pipe-dream hopes squandered straight from the horse's mouth. O'Connell effectively took himself off the market by expressing his commitment to the Vikings.
Next season marks the final year of O'Connell's current contract with the Vikings, though the two sides haven't engaged in extension talks yet. Because of this, franchises ostensibly think they can entice Minnesota to part ways with the prominent sideline general. However, it feels safe to say things got blown out of proportion.
Moreover, O'Connell quickly shifted his attention to Minnesota's upcoming Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against his former employer, the Los Angeles Rams. His "sole focus at this point" is prepping the Vikings for their first-round postseason matchup and "the task at hand."
Only five teams have won more games since O'Connell joined the Vikings in 2022. He has a dazzling 34-17 record across three seasons, guiding the Vikings to two playoff berths, including this year. Given what the 39-year-old has accomplished in Minnesota, the organization likely won't let him walk out the door anytime soon. And if they do, it'd take a Godfather offer to pry him away.