Kevin O'Connell's parting message to Anthony Richardson could haunt Sam Darnold
By Lior Lampert
The narrative surrounding Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's benching has flipped quite drastically. At first, many were vouching for incumbent starter Joe Flacco. But after the latter struggled mightily in Week 9's primetime showdown with the Minnesota Vikings, there's been some backlash about the decision.
Flacco and the Colts had their worst offensive showing of the season against the Vikings on Sunday Night Football. So, reasonably, people are questioning whether Richardson was truly the problem or was merely a scapegoat for head coach Shane Steichen. Nonetheless, the damage is done, regardless of which side of the coin you land on.
Steichen insists the Colts aren't "giving up on [Richardson] by any means," but his actions say otherwise. How Indy's sideline general has handled the situation suggests he's lost faith in the 2023 No. 4 overall pick. Meanwhile, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell still has confidence in the young signal-caller, demonstrated by their postgame interaction following their recent clash.
As a former NFL quarterback, perhaps O'Connell was empathizing with Richardson. Alternatively, you can't help but think the heart-warming midfield embrace sounds a little like a recruitment pitch. Could the Vikings kick the can on the dual-threat passer who seems to be falling out of favor in Indianapolis?
It sounds like O'Connell surely wouldn't mind having Richardson on his team. Could the Vikings explore acquiring the 22-year-old from the Colts as a long-term, high-risk, high-reward reclamation project?
"You're a bad dude," O'Connell told Richardson. "And you're going to play a long time in this league ... I still believe in you. I know these guys do. Shane [Steichen] does too ... Go to work."
Veteran journeyman Sam Darnold is flourishing in his first campaign under center with the Vikings. Be that as it may, his one-year contract and O'Connell's interaction with Richardson indicate his future in Minnesota beyond 2024 isn't guaranteed. Do the Purple and Gold have a potential trick up their sleeves via Indianapolis?
For whatever it's worth, the Colts reportedly deemed Richardson "off limits" ahead of the league's Nov. 5th trade deadline. Although, that might be more because they'd be able to maximize their return value during the offseason. Yet, it's an intriguing wrinkle to the ostensibly in flux and ongoing circumstances in Indy.
Moreover, it's important to note the Vikings invested heavily in rookie gunslinger J.J. McCarthy to be Darnold's eventual successor, spending a top-10 selection on him. The ex-Michigan standout suffered a torn meniscus during the preseason, though he should be ready for training camp next year.