Kevin O'Connell has never looked happier than when Vikings signed Daniel Jones
By Kinnu Singh
Entering the 2024 season, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell believed the team had crafted a perfect plan to move forward from former quarterback Kirk Cousins.
The Vikings traded up one spot to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead of thrusting the rookie into the lineup immediately, veteran quarterback Sam Darnold would serve as a stopgap starter while the coaching staff developed and prepared McCarthy to take over.
Instead, McCarthy suffered a season-ending meniscus injury in his right knee during the preseason. The devastating injury left the Vikings with no other viable option except Darnold. That finally changed when the New York Giants released quarterback Daniel Jones.
Kevin O’Connell was gleeful when asked about Daniel Jones
When asked if the Vikings had any interest in signing Jones, O’Connell couldn’t hide the overwhelming feeling of joy from his face.
The Vikings signed Jones to a one-year, $375,000 deal for the remainder of the 2024 season, per ESPN.
The Vikings improved to an 8-2 record with an overtime victory against the Chicago Bears in Week 12, but Darnold has provided plenty of concerning moments for the offense. He threw an interception in five of his first games this season, then had five interceptions over the course of two games in Week 11 and Week 12.
Through Darnold’s struggles, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores managed to keep the team afloat with a blitz-heavy scheme that created opportunistic turnovers and plenty of sacks.
Jones, who preferred to play for a playoff contender, will start on the Vikings practice squad, which would allow him to sign with another team if quarterback situations change across the league. While Darnold is likely to remain the team’s starting quarterback, Jones will finally provide the team with a second option for some insurance.
Unless Darnold is fine with being a backup, he’s unlikely to extend his stay in Minnesota beyond this season. The Vikings need to start looking at potential options to provide some veteran leadership in the quarterback room behind McCarthy, who is the only quarterback under contract beyond the 2024 season.