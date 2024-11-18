Kevin Stefanski either hates it in Cleveland or knows the Browns are about to can him
By John Buhler
I get it. Life absolutely sucks right now for Kevin Stefanski. He has already done the impossible of leading the Cleveland Browns to the AFC playoffs twice in four years, but I am afraid he is not going to get a sixth year on the job. The forced Deshaun Watson trade by ownership has completely zapped the life out of this fun, defensive-minded team. The future is almost as bleak as Watson's career...
After getting their underwear pulled over their head, stuffed into a locker and having a lit cigarette dropped into one of the vents by the New Orleans Saints of all teams, Stefanski's body language could not be any worse. He looks like a man who hasn't slept inside in a month heading into Thursday Night Football vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8-2. He is getting fired before Black Monday.
It would not shock me in the slightest if meddling owner Jimmy Haslam took out his frustration of his beloved Tennessee Volunteers not making the College Football Playoff this season on Stefanski to fire him to have some semblance of control over something. Giving Nico Iamaleava $8 million before he even graduated from high school was almost as dumb as trading for persona non grata in Watson.
The long pause may not be that long, but look at Stefanski and don't tell me that it is not over for him.
If and when he gets fired, I would say at least four teams would hire him on the spot. Just saying...
Kevin Stefanski has to know that it is always darkest before the dawn
There are two teams with head-coaching vacancies already: New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. The Jets are wacky because of ownership, but Stefanski has already won with wacky in Cleveland. Aaron Rodgers or not, I could see him taking that job. New Orleans has won as many games with Darren Rizzi as the interim as they did with Dennis Allen. Who knows what ownership wants to do?
I would also say that the Cincinnati Bengals could upgrade at head coach over Zac Taylor with Stefanski. The other team that should be in the running for him is the Dallas Cowboys. I don't know if Jerry Jones will respect him because he doesn't respect anyone other than himself, but the Cowboys will win over Stefanski's watch. Outside of promoting Mike Vrabel from within, Cleveland is screwed.
The best candidate besides Vrabel they could semi-realistically land is Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. This is because he is an elite offensive coordinator that is getting up there in age and has not been a head coach anywhere since his three-year run leading Southern Miss over a decade ago. The Golden Eagles aren't the same since he left, and neither are the Georgia Bulldogs.
Cleveland firing Stefanski would be a huge mistake, but that is par for the course with NFL GOB Bluth.