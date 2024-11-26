Khalil Mack throws crazy shade at Derrick Henry, already wants rematch
By Kinnu Singh
The NFL’s competition committee has approved rule changes that have heavily favored the offensive side of the ball. As a result, the league has seen a rapid evolution of the passing game over the past two decades. As pass-centric offenses hoisted Lombardi Trophies, teams began to heavily devalue the running game. The fullback position nearly went extinct and running backs largely became supplemental.
The 2024 season, however, has proven to be a renaissance of the run game. The Baltimore Ravens have led that surge with running back Derrick Henry.
With Henry serving as the offense’s centerpiece, the Ravens have plowed through opponents for an 8-3 record. That continued in Baltimore’s 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
Khalil Mack wants a rematch against Derrick Henry, Ravens
Henry generated 140 rushing yards on 24 carries against Los Angeles, but Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack wasn’t impressed. When asked about playing against Henry, Mack made it clear that he wants a rematch.
"That's the thing, man,” Mack said after the game, per the Raven’s official team site. “I don't think it's hard to play against that guy, and hopefully we see this team again. That's all.”
Mack recorded four tackles against the Ravens. The Chargers’ run defense has been stout under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, but they allowed a season-high 212 rushing yards against the Ravens. Baltimore has now posted at least 200 rushing yards in four games this season.
“It's not hard for me to play against that guy,” Mack said. “He's a great player. It's not hard for me to play against that guy. I love playing against the greats. This was no different. … When I say hard, I mean in a sense of playing against him. If I'm on the field, I know, if he comes to my side, I got him.”
Henry spent the first eight years of his career with the Tennessee Titans, but he signed with the Ravens in free agency this offseason. Through his first 12 games in Baltimore, Henry has compiled 1,325 rushing yards and a league-best 13 rushing touchdowns. He’s also added 10 catches for 96 yards and two scores in the passing game.
Only Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who also signed with his new team in free agency, has rushed for more yards than Henry.