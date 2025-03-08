Chicago Bears fans are feeling themselves right now, and reasonably so. Their team landed the most sought-after head coaching candidate in recent memory, à la ex-Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. They also bolstered their offensive line significantly with the recent acquisitions of veteran guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. Yet, folks in the Windy City are already fantasizing about the next move and are dreaming big.

The Bears' official X (formerly known as Twitter) account posted a hype video. It was a typical, run-of-the-mill post featuring highlights of former and current franchise greats with the caption "Leave your legacy." However, Chicago supporters noticed one player got considerable screen time in the 47-second clip: Khalil Mack.

Wednesday, Mar. 12 at 4 p.m. ET marks the beginning of the 2025 NFL league year and free agency. Mack is one of several players slated to hit the open market then, so the timing of the post is certainly noteworthy. Of course, the star veteran pass rusher spent four seasons with the Bears from 2018-21. Could a reunion be on the horizon?

Khalil Mack highlights on official Bears account drums up hopes for a reunion

Either the Bears' social media team is foreshadowing or wishcasting, but regardless, they riled up the fan base. As CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones mentions, there's an "unhealthy amount" of Mack-to-Chicago comments in the reply section of the montage.

Mack was traded from the Bears to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022 for a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection. But the Chicago faithful is ostensibly prepared to welcome the 2016 AP Defensive Player of the Year back with open arms. Nonetheless, they aren't the only potential suitors vying for his services.

Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic ($), Los Angeles is interested in retaining Mack and will reportedly be "in the driver's seat" to do so. Several clubs will explore adding an experienced high-end sack artist, so the Bears and Chargers must be prepared to bid accordingly.

Entering his age-34 campaign, Mack is still an impactful contributor. He amassed 39 tackles (six for loss), nine pass deflections, six sacks and two forced fumbles across 16 games in 2024. Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded him as the fifth-best edge defender.