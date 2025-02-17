Khalil Mack NFL free agency landing spots: Mack to Super Bowl contender?
The market for premier edge rushers is always hot in the NFL. Having a devastating pass rusher who can disrupt the quarterback is one of the most important positions on the field. Players like T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, and Micah Parsons make the job of the offense so much harder with their game-changing abilities.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Khalil Mack has long been one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the NFL. Mack has earned All-Pro honors multiple times while also securing an AP Defensive Player of the Year award.
The 33-year-old registered six sacks, six TFLs, nine passes defensed, and two forced fumbles in 2024, but his 2023 season should be enough success to prove that he's still got it. During his 2023 campaign, the star edge rusher recorded 17 sacks, 21 TFLs, 10 passes defensed and five forced fumbles. He was truly a game wrecker.
But now he's a free agent and there's growing speculation that he could be headed out of Los Angeles. While Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers may want him back, Mack could decide to head elsewhere as his career is slowly coming to and end.
If Mack opts to leave the Chargers this offseason, which teams could be the top landing spots to sign the former All-Pro star?
3. New York Jets
If Mack is leaving the Chargers, it's likely because he's set to land a decent sized deal with another team. One team that's looking to free up money by cutting a few of their top stars is the New York Jets. New York could be cutting players like Aaron Rodgers and a few others as they look to turn the page to a new era in the Big Apple.
With this money saved, they could target Mack, especially as they lose Haason Reddick in free agency. New York added Reddick in a blockbuster trade before he played a game in the 2024 season. Reddick struggled all season for the Jets, only recording one sack and one TFL in ten games. Bringing Mack in would be the perfect replacement after the disaster that was the Haason Reddick experiment.
Mack is the opposite of Reddick. Reddick came to New York with quite a bit of drama as he held out from the Philadelphia Eagles before holding out from the Jets as well. Mack is a hard-nosed football player who would likely suit up for the Jets each week. If New York is looking to turn the page to a new era of football, Mack could be one of the veterans they pursue.
2. Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the worst overall pass rush units in the entire league. This comes as quite the surprise when you realize they have one of the best individual pass rushers, Trey Hendrickson, in the entire league. Hendrickson, 30, isn't getting any younger and the Bengals defense revolves around him. If they were to add Mack opposite of him, it would free him up a bit while also giving the team another premier edge rusher.
Cincinnati needs to add on defense in the biggest way this offseason. Their offense was among the best in the league last year led by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, but they missed the playoffs due to their horrendous defense. Adding Mack would give them a solid veteran boost to a defensive unit that really needs it.
The only reason this isn't the top option on this list is because Cincinnati will likely have a lot of money wrapped up in retaining star wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins will likely require over $100 million to re-sign, so if Cincinnati lands him, they're unlikely to land Mack too.
1. Detroit Lions
If Mack is going to leave the Chargers, it's likely that he wants to land with a serious Super Bowl contender. At this point in his career, it's unclear how many years he has left as a starting edge rusher in the NFL, and almost no professional athlete will want to spend their final years on a below average team. So if Mack wants a chance to win and to perform at his best, there's no destination better than the Detroit Lions.
Detroit already has one of the best pass rushers in the entire NFL in Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson was headed directly for an AP Defensive Player of the Year award before injuries cut his 2024 season short. He'll likely return to 100 percent in 2025 where he'll look to bounce back as a potential Comeback Player of the Year candidate. Adding Mack on the other side of this budding star would give Detroit quite a pass rushing duo.
There's even a chance Mack takes a bit less money than other teams offer in order to play in Detroit. There are no rumors of this idea, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him take a lesser deal to chase a Super Bowl ring or two opposite of Hutchinson.