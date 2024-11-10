Kid trying Saquon Barkley's reverse hurdle went as poorly as you’d imagine
By Kinnu Singh
Entering the 2018 NFL Draft, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was seen as a generational prospect with a rare combination of speed, strength and instinct. He had the power to plow through a defensive lineman and the elusiveness to slip out of a defensive back’s grips.
Barkley’s collegiate tape looked reminiscent of all-time great running back Barry Sanders, and his similarities to the Hall of Fame running back continued in the NFL. Much like Sanders, Barkley was set up for failure when the New York Giants selected him with the No. 2 overall pick.
Fortunately for Barkley, the Giants failed to recognize his value and allowed him to cross state lines to sign with the Eagles in free agency this offseason. After years of languishing in a subpar offense, Barkley has looked rejuvenated during his first season in Philadelphia.
Early in the second quarter of Philadelphia’s 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, the star running back did something that nobody seems to have ever witnessed before.
Facing a third-and-6 from Jacksonville’s 46-yard line, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a check down pass to Barkley. With defenders closing in, it appeared to be a routine play that would likely result in a punt. Instead, Barkley went to work. He juked past the first defender, spun out of a tackle attempt by a second defender, and then — with his back turned to the defense — leapt into the air and hurdled over a third defender.
Student athlete attempting Saquon Barkley’s backwards hurdle ends in disaster
The move spread across social media and throughout the NFL world like wildfire. Instantly, the backwards hurdle was born. Of course, it wouldn’t be long until kids across the country would attempt to pull off the dangerous hurdle themselves.
A recent video posted on social media by former ESPN radio host Trey Wingo showed a student athlete attempting Barkley’s hurdle on a punt return.
Predictably, it did not turn out as planned.
While the punt returner successfully managed to evade the first tackle attempt, his hurdle over a diving tackler was uncontrolled and ended with him landing on the head of an opposing player. The player immediately grabbed onto the punt returner, spun him around and then slammed him onto the ground.
This was just one of the many ways that a hurdle attempt can result in disaster, but this is the type of result that most aspiring athletes can expect when attempting a backwards hurdle. Not many running backs possess Barkley’s 41-inch vertical jump, which ranks in the 96th percentile, per MockDraftable. Disaster awaits anyone who lacks the explosive ability to come to an abrupt stop and immediately leap nearly four feet in the air.
When football players leave their feet, they open themselves up to being hit in their lower body. It’s a vulnerable position to be in, as minimal contact in midair could be enough to knock them off balance or obstruct their landing zone.
For now, it’s likely best to leave the backwards hurdle to Barkley, who has established himself as one of the best running backs in the league this season.
In New York, Barkley ran behind a Giants offensive line that ranked as the second-worst unit in the league by ESPN's run-block win rate metric. With the Eagles, Barkley has found a supporting cast that is vastly more talented. Philadelphia’s offensive line was graded as the best run-blocking unit in the league in 2023 and the second-best unit in 2022. The Eagles are ranked No. 11 with a 72 percent run-block win rate through Week 9 of the 2024 season. While it’s a dip from previous years, it’s provided Barkley with the inch of daylight he needs.
Through eight games this season, Barkley has recorded 925 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, while adding 146 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns on 20 receptions.