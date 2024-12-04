Kiki Iriafen is thriving at USC and driving up her WNBA Draft stock
Kiki Iriafen had a breakout season last year for the Stanford Cardinals averaging 19.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in her junior year campaign. But she shocked the college basketball world when she announced that she was transferring to the University of Southern California for her final season of basketball.
Not only was she leaving a Stanford program that lost Cameron Brink and historic coach Tara VanDerveer, but she was joining forces with college basketball phenom JuJu Watkins. However when Iriafen was asked about the transfer reasoning she said it was for "personal family reasons."
Now seven games into the season as a Trojan, Iriafen has thrived in her new role. She is playing more minutes per game, up to 29.3, and averaging 18.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, shooting 50.5 percent from the floor so far.
Kiki Iriafen and Juju Watkins make USC a championship contender
She has played a large role in USC's 6-1 start to the season and has been the most impactful interior player that the Trojans have seen in the paint in a long time. Iriafen and Watkins both scored 30 points in a win over St. Louis on Friday, becoming the first duo to score 30 points in a game for USC since 2000.
Since the opening game for the Trojans, the forward has been making an impact on both ends of the court. Her production and efficiency has matched up perfectly with the dynamic of Watkins. Her leadership, energy and effort set the tone for the Trojans on and off the floor.
Defensively, she is a rim protector and an elite shot-blocker who uses her size and timing to alter opponents' shots in the paint. She can also guard multiple positions and showcases her lateral quickness. Standing at 6-foot-3, she has the height and size to dominate the paint, which she does on both ends of the court. She also uses it to her advantage with rebounding — her ability to secure boards contested bords is a testament to her physicality and positioning.
The combination of Watkins and Iriafen on the floor together is dangerous for the Trojans and the connection will only get stronger as the season progresses. Iriafen entered the season as a highly rated WNBA Draft prospect but her start could secure her position as the top available big and put her in the running for the No. 1 pick.