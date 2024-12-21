De'Aaron Fox hasn't officially requested a trade, but it sounds like one is coming soon
By Lior Lampert
The Sacramento Kings have taken two steps back since taking a monumental step forward in 2022-23. While the Western Conference growing stronger has factored into their regression, it doesn't necessarily tell the entire story. Regardless, the team's decline has opened the floodgates for potentially drastic moves, including De'Aaron Fox's eventual departure.
Fox hasn't officially requested a trade (yet) which is important to note. Nonetheless, per The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater ($), the Kings have stepped into "the danger zone" regarding his future in Sacramento.
Recently appearing on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Fox revealed why he turned down a three-year, $165 million contract extension last offseason. He expressed his desire to win and 'compete at a high level,' wanting to see the Kings set him and them up for long-term success.
Effectively putting his money where his mouth is, Fox stated he's in "no rush" to sign a deal. The 27-year-old will be eligible for a whopping five-year, $345 million supermax deal next summer if he earns All-NBA honors this season. With a $37 million salary locked in for the 2025-26 campaign, his patient approach is more than reasonable.
Amick and Slater indicated that Fox and his renowned agent, Rich Paul, are "reading the room in Sacramento before deciding what comes next." Money ostensibly isn't the issue here. Whether the Kings can prove they're a viable perennial title contender will determine how the standout guard proceeds.
Should Fox formally demand a change of scenery, suitors would circle like vultures to pry him away from the Kings. Rival executives are reportedly "closely" keeping an eye on the situation. However, Amick and Slater mentioned the San Antonio Spurs as the franchise "positioning itself to pursue" the one-time All-Star if he becomes available.
Sitting at 13-15, the Kings are currently 12th in the West, though they're only 2.5 games back of sixth place. So, Fox and Sacramento's path to avoiding the play-in and reaching the playoffs is well within reach. Nevertheless, extreme measures could be taken if things don't change soon.