Kings fans are distraught after unexplainable Domantas Sabonis snub
By Quinn Everts
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis is not an All-Star and Kings fans are not happy. I can't blame them.
Right now, the Kings big man is averaging 20.9 points, 14.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists, shooting 61 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from 3-point (yes, seriously) while leading the league in rebounds, double-doubles and leading the Kings back into playoff contention over the past few months.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Second snub in a row for Sabonis
He probably should have been an All-Star last year... he definitely should be an All-Star this year. I'm hard-pressed to think of a real reason why Sabonis didn't make the cut this year. His team is right in the mix in the West, he's shooting incredibly efficiently, he's putting up numbers every night and he's on the court pretty much every night.
It's not that any of the guys who made it clearly don't deserve it — but Sabonis, to me, has been at least as good been better this season than both James Harden and Jalen Williams and Alperen Sengun. Again, those guys have all been great this year, and I know that players get snubbed every year but... Sabonis was a shoo-in to me. I'm a little shocked by this one.
Just like last year, I'm still betting on Sabonis to make All-NBA at the end of the year, which is probably a bigger deal than an All-Star nod, anyway. But it's still confusing to me. Maybe no one stays up late enough to watch Kings games? That sounds like a joke, but it's kind of true; 10:30 PM starts are hard for people on the East Coast. Somehow, that's become Sabonis' problem after another snub.