Kings fans are feeling better about the De'Aaron Fox trade after emergence from surprise source
Following the trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, many wondered just how competitive the Sacramento Kings would be without their former All-Star point guard. Fox has been the face of the franchise for most of the past five years, even leading the Kings to their playoff appearance since 2004. Losing him would, in theory, serve as a massive blow to the franchise.
However, his exit has opened the door for other players to step up — and one plalyer in particular has taken advantage of the opportunity. In the team's most recent matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Keon Ellis had an impressive performance, pouring in 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting and, 7-of-11 from deep.
On the same night in which DeMar DeRoan put up 24 points and Zach LaVine dropped 23, Ellis led the Kings in scoring and three-point shooting while chipping in five rebounds, two blocks, and an assist. His performance against the Pelicans should serve as a reminder of how good a player he can be, and how he could take advantage of the playmaking void left by Fox's departure.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Keon Ellis shines after the De'Aaron Fox trade
Ellis has embraced the opportunity that comes with increased playing time. The third-year guard has always shown flashes of potential, but he never got the minutes to prove himself, often finding himself buried on the end of the bench with DNPs.
However, with the coaching change from Mike Brown to Doug Christie and a franchise-altering trade, Ellis has become one of the Kings' most important rotation players. With Fox gone, more playing time should be available. More performances like this may be a common occurrence for Ellis.
The Kings are currently 28-26, sitting ninth in the Western Conference. In an effort to add more depth to the roster, they recently added former No.1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, a very different point guard from what Fox was — and who figures to still leave plenty of chances for Ellis to shine.