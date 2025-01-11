Kings NBA Draft projection could set the table for De’Aaron Fox trade
The Sacramento Kings are 6-1 since firing Mike Brown. It's too early for sweeping takeaways, but there appears to be a certain sharpness that was lacking beforehand. Sometimes all the locker room needs is a new voice; Brown was an excellent coach and brought a lot to the Kings organization, but there was a clear disconnect between he and his players this season.
Doug Christie has unlocked something, at least for the moment. This may be that fleeting glow many teams develop after a head coach is canned, but Sacramento has never lacked for talent. The West is a real gauntlet, but De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are both worthy All-Stars, and this supporting cast has ample postseason pedigree.
Should the Kings maintain their current pace, the 2025 NBA Draft will be of secondary importance to Sacramento fans. That said, if the Kings regress to the mean, and if old (bad) habits crop up, there will be a certain dread looming over the offseason. Fox won't get traded before the deadline, but he's in the penultimate year of his contract and he's a Klutch Sports client. A trade request before or during the 2025-26 campaign is not out of the question, especially if the Kings fail to meaningfully progress in their pursuit of championship hardware.
The latest 2025 mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo has Sacramento setting the stage for life beyond Fox.
Kings select potential De'Aaron Fox replacement in 2025 NBA mock draft
Sacramento selects BYU's Egor Demin with the No. 8 pick in ESPN's mock. That seems to be in line with the critical consensus on Demin as a prospect. He's an incredible playmaker for his size, offering a point guard's poise and court vision in a 6-foot-9 frame. There is natural patience for prospects in that mold.
It has been tough sledding of late for Demin, however. He began the season red-hot against basement-dwelling competition, but has since hit a wall against more substantial opponents. Prior to his 12-point outing against Texas Tech on Jan. 7, Demin suffered four straight games of single-digit scoring — including a zero-point, 0-for-10 shooting affair against Providence in early December. He was also sidelined for almost a month after suffering a knee contusion in that very same game.
So, after exploding up draft boards early, Demin has been on a slide of late. It shouldn't cause too drastic a reevaluation, though. The Russian freshman is due for better shooting nights in the future, plus he's still an incredible playmaker. His passing chops are arguably the best in a glitzy, loaded draft class. Demin processes the floor quickly, comfortable firing advanced dimes with either hand off a live dribble.
The major concern with Demin — and something the Kings will need to account for — is scoring efficiency. He was a hit-or-miss shooter prior to arriving at BYU and the 3s haven't been falling of late. He's also thin, listed at 190 pounds. Embracing contact and finishing through traffic has been a challenge for Demin against real opponents.
If the Kings are determined to rebuild, the patience will do Demin good. If the Kings instead decide to run it back and work Demin into the rotation as a secondary playmaker next to Fox and Sabonis, that might work too. He'd need to pose a 3-point threat to keep defenders honest, but Demin attacking seams off the catch and playing a connective role ought to pan out. He's smart enough to make good things happen.