Kings signing Scott Perry shows they learned nothing from decades of disaster

Less than 24 hours after their season ended in a 120-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament, the Sacramento Kings are moving fast. The team is finalizing a deal to hire longtime NBA executive Scott Perry as its new general manager, parting ways with Monte McNair in the process.

The decision is surprising — not just in timing, but in choice. Perry spent only three months with the Kings back in 2017 before leaving for the New York Knicks, where he served six years as GM until his contract wasn’t renewed in 2023. His time in New York? A mixed bag, to put it politely.

While many expected Sacramento to pursue someone like former Pelicans VP David Griffin, the Kings instead turned to a familiar face — one whose track record might not immediately inspire confidence.

Say hello to the new Sacramento Kings, same as the old Sacramento Kings

Perry’s Knicks tenure, alongside then-president Steve Mills, was marked by questionable decisions and missed opportunities. He drafted Kevin Knox eighth overall — an infamous swing-and-miss Knicks fans still wince at. He hired David Fizdale as head coach in a move that flamed out quickly. And he traded Kristaps Porziņģis to clear cap space in hopes of signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving… only to end up with neither.

Still, it wasn’t all bad. Perry helped land Mitchell Robinson in the second round and acquired Marcus Morris Sr., who became a valuable trade asset. But his run was mostly defined by big gambles that never paid off.

Now, Perry returns to Sacramento, this time with full control — and a big challenge.

The Kings are in NBA purgatory: too talented to tank, not talented enough to contend. De’Aaron Fox is gone. The roster is aging. The beam isn’t lighting up like it once did. And with no 2025 first-round pick, the margin for error is thinner than ever.

So what can Perry bring to the table? That remains to be seen. The Kings don’t need another rebuild — they need direction. And for Scott Perry, this may be the final chance to prove he’s the executive who can provide it.