The Kings took heat for firing Mike Brown but it might have actually worked
The Sacramento Kings entered this season facing heightened expectations following back-to-back postseason appearances. However, those hopes were quickly derailed after a dismal 13-18 start culminated in the controversial firing of head coach Mike Brown, who had led the team to a historic season in 2023 and was the reigning Coach of the Year.
Criticism poured in from fans and analysts alike as rumors of yet another rebuild began to swirl. But in an unexpected twist, the Kings have surged to a four-game winning streak under interim head coach Doug Christie. The team’s sudden turnaround has raised eyebrows around the league and reignited hopes in Sacramento.
One of the most significant changes during Christie’s brief tenure has been the emergence of Keon Ellis. After struggling to find consistent minutes earlier in the season, Ellis has flourished in the revamped system, showcasing his defensive prowess and scoring ability.
In the four-game win streak, Ellis has recorded at least two steals in each game, solidifying his role as a defensive anchor. His defensive rating of 111.3 now ranks as the second-best on the team. This newfound stability on defense has allowed the Kings' offense to thrive, as Ellis’ contributions on both ends of the floor have brought much-needed balance to the rotation.
Malik Monk has also been instrumental in Sacramento’s recent success, stepping up as a consistent offensive force. With his move to the starting lineup, Monk has elevated his game to new heights.
Over the last five games, Monk is averaging an impressive 22.2 points, 7.4 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting with jaw-dropping efficiency, including 96% true shooting splits. His ability to create offense, whether as a scorer or playmaker, has been a game-changer for the Kings, alleviating pressure from De’Aaron Fox and the rest of the team.
The Christie Effect: A Unified Team
Beyond individual performances, the Kings’ turnaround has been defined by their improved team dynamics. Under Christie, the Kings have adopted a faster pace, increasing from 99.43 possessions per game (17th in the league) to 101.88 (7th). This uptick in tempo has fueled an offensive rating of 121.9 during the streak, which would rank first in the NBA if sustained.
Off the court, Christie’s ability to connect with his players has been a breath of fresh air. Reports of discord earlier in the season, including De’Aaron Fox contemplating a trade and DeMar DeRozan’s frustrations with a reduced role, have seemingly subsided. Christie’s player-first approach has reinvigorated the locker room, instilling a sense of unity and purpose that was lacking under Brown.
Currently sitting 11th in the Western Conference standings, the Kings are just one game out of the play-in tournament and four games behind the fourth seed in a highly competitive race. While their recent success is promising, consistency will be key if the Kings hope to continue their climb.
Doug Christie may not have prior head coaching experience, but his impact on the Kings has been undeniable. If the team can maintain its newfound identity and cohesion, Sacramento fans might see many more opportunities to light the beam this season.