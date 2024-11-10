Kirby Smart has the most obvious scapegoat for Georgia’s yearlong offensive struggles
By John Buhler
I guess the sun came up today. I don't know, it is pretty overcast here some 45 minutes east of Athens at Lake Oconee. For as much as I want to believe this Georgia football team is going to eventually get it right, I no longer can. Last night's loss in the rain to Ole Miss was a referendum on Kirby Smart's team — one that should have been addressed last offseason, but almost certainly has to be now.
If I have learned anything from this college football season, it is that coaching matters. While Smart is still one of the best in the business, his blind faith in his two coordinators of note are getting this team's collective ass beat. It does not matter that Smart went to college and played with Mike Bobo at Georgia, you have let some Mark Richt nonsense back in the building, and it is killing your program!
Bobo's play-calling continues to be hair-pulling mad. From rampant wide receiver screens to chucking it long on third and manageable on the first offensive series of the game, Bobo is not in his bag. He is coaching like Bozo the Clown up in the booth for a defensive-minded coach in Smart. He has done a number on the mental makeup of redshirt senior quarterback Carson Beck this season.
If Smart is serious about improving his team, he must look at upgrading both coordinators of note.
Kirby Smart's loyalty to Mike Bobo, Glenn Schumann is ruining Georgia
While Bobo has been raked over the coals more over the past two decades than a grilled piece of meat that fell through the slats, I have real concerns about Smart's latest protege in defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. Everybody and their brother kept saying he was going to be the next Dan Lanning. Well, he is not. He may look like Ben Roethlisberger, but he lacks the passion of Big Ben.
Georgia just lost a game where Beck did not play poorly. Weather conditions were problematic throughout. He may have thrown an interception and put a few balls on the ground, but the guy had no time behind a continuously collapsing pocket. Bobo learned from the very best at not adjusting in Richt. Schumann, meanwhile, just kind of stood there and watched Jaxson Dart carve up his defense on one foot.
Can Georgia still make the College Football Playoff? Yes, because if they beat Tennessee at home next week and don't somehow embarrass themselves vs. either UMass or Georgia Tech, they will get in at 10-2 (6-2). Truth be told, I am not sure I even want them to. Georgia football used to give me joy, now it is only perpetual frustration. I fear that with bumbling coordinators Smart is slowly morphing into a Richt.
The worst part in it all is who do you hire to replace Bobo? Todd Monkens do not grow on trees. While I am more willing to give Schumann another chance to prove himself as a savvy defensive coordinator, he got outshined by Pete Golding on Saturday night, a man who puts more work into his hair and visor combo than he does trying to figure out how to solve SEC offenses. He solved Bobo!
Smart may have won with loyalty before, but complacency has already set into the Georgia program.