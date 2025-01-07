Kirby Smart will not hang Gunner Stockton out to dry like Georgia did Carson Beck
By John Buhler
Despite winning the SEC and making the College Football Playoff, the Georgia Bulldogs still had one of their most frustrating seasons in recent memory. From the brutal regular-season schedule, to inconsistent play throughout, to the receiving corps largely existing to drop one pass after another, enough is enough is enough is enough! Kirby Smart has just about had it with the dropped passes.
In the wake of Georgia landing wide receiver Zachariah Branch and his older brother in safety Zion Branch out of USC, the Dawgs are big-game hunting in the transfer portal again. They appear to be the early favorite to land former Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas in the transfer portal as well. This would help offset one of the Dawgs' biggest issues all season long. It was largely their undoing.
Last year's starter Carson Beck certainly had his moments under center in 2024, but it was not as sensational as his first season leading the Dawgs in 2023. This is because replacing Georgia legends like Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey is just about impossible. Then again, Georgia got nothing out of Rara Thomas and virtually nothing out of Colbie Young, two guys expected to be big contributors.
With Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong of On3 forecasting Noah Thomas to Athens, get excited, UGA!
By landing Branch and potentially landing Thomas, this can help set up Gunner Stockton for success.
Georgia is not messing around in the wide receiver transfer portal market
Eventually, Georgia is going to have to recruit better wide receivers out of high school. Then again, the Ladd McConkeys and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaints of the world do not grow on trees. Last year, Georgia landed Colbie Young, London Humphreys and Michael Jackson III at wide receiver in the portal. Two years ago, the Dawgs prioritized Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas in the transfer portal.
At some point, Georgia is going to hit big on its transfer portal targets in the receiving corps. Young had off-the-field issues. Jackson is already back in the portal. Humphreys showed promise, but was unreliable. Lovett was a huge piece for this team the last two years, but he was never definitely better than what he was leaving Missouri. Clearly, the receiving room has been very problematic for Georgia.
However, Stockton's game is the type that can flourish even without the best receivers. His best friend on the team is his roommate in tight end Oscar Delp. Georgia continues to have one of the best tight end rooms in the country. Another part of Stockton's game is the ever-present threat of carrying the ball himself. The fact that Trevor Etienne and Nate Frazier played well down the stretch is so huge.
Ultimately, the Georgia team believes in Stockton, as well as his backup Ryan Puglisi heading into next year. Unless Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning were to enter the transfer portal, I am not so sure Georgia will be pursuing anything more than a depth piece at quarterback during the offseason. The Branch Brothers and potentially landing Thomas out of Texas A&M is a sign this is Stockton's team.
Next year may be a bit of a transition for Georgia, but I still expect they will contend for a playoff berth.