Kirby Smart warns of more bad behavior because of “dangerous” reversed call
By Austen Bundy
No. 5 Georgia escaped with a 30-15 upset win over No. 1 Texas on Saturday night in an SEC clash of the titans that was not short of any controversy.
Early in the second half, Texas appeared to have completely flipped the momentum after intercepting Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and returning it into the red zone. However, a flag for defensive pass interference was thrown and the play was negated.
Texas fans were irate at the decision and threw objects onto the field, prompting head coach Steve Sarkisian to walk over and implore them to stop.
Shortly after the cleanup delay, the officials huddled and then announced to the crowd that the defensive pass interference call had been reversed. It was a very unusual decision given that particular penalty is not reviewable and the official announcment of the flag had already been made.
Kirby Smart rips refs for trying to "rob" Georgia
After Georgia's massive win despite the controversial decision, head coach Kirby Smart spoke to ESPN and absolutely laid into the officiating.
"Nobody believes us, and then they tried to rob us with calls in this place and these guys are so resilient," Smart said passionately. "What I want is a team that fights their ass off and they did tonight."
"Now we’ve set a precedent if you throw a bunch of stuff on the field and endanger athletes, you have a chance to get the call reversed," Smart continued off camera. "That’s dangerous."
Even if the pass interference reversal meant the "right call" stood on the field, the optics of how the decision was made will forever live on as a stain on this game. Had Texas come back and won it would've looked even worse on the SEC.
But nevertheless, Smart earned his 100th win with Georgia and, fittingly, it was over the No. 1 team in the nation just a few weeks after losing that same crown in this topsy-turvy season.