Klay Thompson has best performance as a Maverick in return to the Bay Area
It wasn't Klay Thompson's first time in the Bay Area as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, but it might be the most meaningful. Thompson returned to the Chase Center for the second time this season, where he played as a member of the Golden State Warriors. His Dallas Mavericks picked up the explosive 144-133 win and made some history along the way.
Thompson had one of his best performances of the year, finishing the contest with 29 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field. However, this was the real story of both teams' shooting display.
Both clubs lit up the scoreboard, knocking down a combined 48 3-pointers, breaking the record that the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns set back on Friday. Fittingly, it was Thompson who hit the 45th 3-pointer, which shattered the NBA record
Thompson was very emotional following the game, citing gratitude for the Warriors organization and fans in attendance who were wearing his old jersey.
“It still warms my heart to see all the No. 11 jerseys and it still makes me incredibly grateful for the time I did have here," Thompson said. "Legendary stuff. But now it’s time to do some legendary stuff in Dallas. And I truly believe in this team. We have all the ingredients to be really special.”
Has Klay Thompson found his stroke with the Mavericks?
The 2024-25 season hasn't been particularly kind to Thompson. Despite some moments of brilliance, it's clear that he is still adapting to his new home with the Mavericks. In the offseason, Thompson signed with the Mavericks in hopes of looking for more money.
The Mavericks were hopeful he would mesh next to their star-studded backcourt in Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. While consistency remains a question mark, Thompson has shown that he can still deliver.
Interestingly enough, Thompson scored 22 points in their first matchup back on Nov. 12 against The Warriors, If Thompson can pick up his play in any significant way out west, it should be hard to count the Mavs out.